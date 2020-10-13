You are here
Retailer French Connection first-half sales halve on virus hit
[LONDON] British clothing retailer French Connection Group Plc said on Tuesday sales had halved on the back of the coronavirus crisis in the first half of the year, more than tripling its underlying loss compared to the same period a year earlier.
"This has undoubtedly been the most difficult trading period that the Group has ever faced," Chairman and Chief Executive Stephen Marks said.
REUTERS
