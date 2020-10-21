You are here

Home > Consumer

Retailers revel as stuff, not experiences, makes a comeback

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

CONCERT tickets in your stocking and a travel itinerary under the tree? No way: It's 2020, and stuff is back in style.

While spending on experiences was the rage in recent years - sparking a number of retailers to rethink their central business strategies - Covid-19 has disrupted the trend, data from Deloitte's holiday survey confirms.

Average US household spending this holiday season is expected to decrease 7 per cent from 2019, with a sharp 34 per cent drop in travel spending accounting for most of the decrease, according to Rod Sides, a Deloitte vice-chairman.

Some of the money normally spent away from home will go toward non-gift purchases, like home furnishings and seasonal decor.

SEE ALSO

Procter & Gamble reports broad growth, raises full-year forecast

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We're seeing a shift in terms of what people are buying," Mr Sides said. "Folks are focused on the home and a little more decorating. Destination travel isn't there like it has been in the past."

A season-long move away from experiences is good news for companies like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, which reported a sales rebound this summer as consumers stocked up on items for their homes.

It could even give a boost to recent retail laggards, like Gap Inc and Marshalls-owner TJX Cos, which have had more trouble luring in homebound customers who are replacing wardrobes far less frequently this year.

The shift was already apparent in September retail sales released on Friday, which rose at the fastest pace in three months.

The broad-based gain likely reflects consumers tapping savings and funds from temporary extra jobless benefits, plus delayed back-to-school shopping.

"With less spending on personal services such as travel and entertainment outside the home, some of that money is shifting to retail cash registers," chief economist at the National Retail Federation, Jack Kleinhenz, said in a statement.

Rebecca Shaw, a 25-year-old social media manager in Philadelphia, is one shopper having to rethink her holiday spending plans.

She normally loves gifting family members experiences for Christmas, like indoor skydiving vouchers or sporting event tickets. But with the coronavirus still spreading, she's now considering Visa gift cards or paying several months of subscription boxes as Christmas presents.

"Material things can go missing, but memories can be there forever," said Shaw.

"I'd rather make memories doing something like painting with a twist or going to a museum instead of buying a T-shirt that may not fit or something that can expire." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Consortium to build plant-based protein facility in Singapore

Procter & Gamble reports broad growth, raises full-year forecast

US insurer Travelers profit beats on higher premiums, lower costs

Reckitt sees fastest sales growth in decade on disinfectants

Swiss watch exports decline, leaving industry more China-reliant

Remy Cointreau raises H1 profit outlook as Q2 sales beat estimate

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 05:50 AM
Companies & Markets

New Silkroutes appoints Darrell Lim as acting independent non-executive chairman

TROUBLED healthcare provider New Silkroutes Group announced the appointment of Darrell Lim Chee Lek as acting...

Oct 21, 2020 12:36 AM
Government & Economy

UK government suffers defeat by House of Lords over Brexit law

[LONDON] The upper chamber of Britain's parliament on Tuesday inflicted a symbolic defeat on the government over...

Oct 21, 2020 12:32 AM
Government & Economy

Goldman Sachs to pay US$2.8b over 1MDB scandal, says report

[WASHINGTON] Global financial titan Goldman Sachs is preparing to admit wrongdoing in the massive 1MDB Malaysian...

Oct 21, 2020 12:14 AM
Technology

Doctors may have found secretive new organs in the centre of your head

[NEW YORK] After millenniums of careful slicing and dicing, it might seem as though scientists have figured out...

Oct 21, 2020 12:07 AM
Technology

Adobe unveils authentication tool in battle against deepfakes

[SAN JOSE] Adobe debuted a software tool to help media creators prove their images are real, the latest move by the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

STI tracks Wall Street losses, down 0.59% at 2,528.64

Keppel DC Reit's Q3 DPU up 22.1%

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for