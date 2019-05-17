You are here

Home > Consumer

Richemont posts solid watch and jewellery sales for its full year

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 2:45 PM

[ZURICH] Luxury goods group Richemont said sales of its watches and jewellery both grew by 10 per cent in the year to the end of March, with the Americas and Asia performing well.

Swiss watch export figures showed sluggish shipments to top markets Hong Kong and the United States so far this year, a trend also visible at luxury peer Kering that recorded slowing US growth for its Gucci brand in the first quarter.

Net profit at Richemont more than doubled to 2.79 billion euros (S$4.29 billion) for the full year, primarily due to an extraordinary gain of 1.38 billion euros linked to its Yoox Net-A-Porter Group (YNAP) acquisition.

Sales rose 27 per cent including recently acquired online distributors YNAP and Watchfinder, and 8 per cent excluding them. They reached 13.99 billion euros in 2018/2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Growth was once again driven by jewellery brands Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels, but watch brands, including IWC and Jaeger LeCoultre, also posted better growth than in recent quarters.

In terms of product categories, watches and jewellery both grew 10 per cent, excluding online distributors, Richemont said.

Last year, Richemont acquired online distributors YNAP and second-hand specialist Watchfinder, whose figures it has consolidated since May 1 and June 1 2018 respectively.

In October, it also formed a joint venture with China's online retail giant Alibaba to launch a luxury retail platform for Chinese consumers. It said discussions with Alibaba were progressing, but did not give further details.

REUTERS

Consumer

Amazon leads US$575m investment in UK’s Deliveroo

In China's heartland, once-flush shoppers turn cautious

Eggless egg-maker Just Inc considers IPO after Beyond Meat success

Tariffs are driving up prices on canned fruits and vegetables, says Del Monte CEO

Online shopping in China goes luxury, with men in black delivering Hermes

Starbucks' China challenger Luckin Coffee raises US$561m in US IPO

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
3 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
4 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
5 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak

Must Read

lwx_SINGAPORE SKYLINE_170519_105.jpg
May 17, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore is 3rd most innovative city globally; innovation key to property investment: JLL report

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

Photo-BrendanCarney_Citi.jpg
May 17, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi appoints Brendan Carney as new Singapore CEO

lwx_raffles place_170519_120.jpg
May 17, 2019
Garage

Weak exits hung over private equity market in 2018: Bain report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening