You are here

Home > Consumer

Richemont sells luxury leather bagmaker Lancel to Piquadro

Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 4:56 PM

file6zkygtjja4k1fp1yxbqg.jpg
Richemont has completed the sale of its struggling French leather bag maker Lancel to Italian high-end briefcase maker Piquadro in a profit share deal, the luxury goods maker said on Monday.

[ZURICH]  Richemont has completed the sale of its struggling French leather bag maker Lancel to Italian high-end briefcase maker Piquadro in a profit share deal, the luxury goods maker said on Monday.

Richemont, the owner of Cartier jewellery as well as watch brands including Piaget and IWC, said the deal would have no material impact on its balance sheet, cash flow or results for year ending 31 March 2019.

Under the arrangement Richemont will get a share of the profits earned by Lancel over the next 10 years, up to a maximum of 35 million euros (S$54.62 million).

The deal is the latest by Richemont, which has been reshaping parts of its portfolio in recent months, to move out of so-called soft luxury areas like fashion and increase its presence in the online sector.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The disposal of Lancel makes sense," said Jon Cox, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux. "Richemont couldn't get it to work."

On Friday, Richemont said it was buying Watchfinder.co.uk, an online platform for pre-owned watches.

The company has also completed the take of Yoox Net-a-Porter , the online fashion retailer it originally spun off in 2015.

Richemont had been in talks with Bologna-based Piquadro since March to sell Lancel, which was founded in 1876, but has struggled in recent years.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, Lancel made a loss of 23 million euros from sales of around 53 million euros, Piquadro said.

Still, Piquadro Chief Executive Marco Palmieri contends the brand offered "great potential for growth."

"This acquisition is part of a strategy of bringing together accessory brands that we began about a year ago with the acquisition of the historic Florentine leather goods brand The Bridge, a strategy that we intend to pursue with a view to generating greater and greater synergies," he said in a statement.

Luca Solca, an analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, said the deal was a small positive for Richemont, showing it was getting to grips with the loss-making "other divisions" which also include pen maker Montblanc and French fashion house Chloe.

"Richemont had acquired the Maison Lancel brand back in 1997 for 270 million euros, but it struggled to grow it," Solca said.

REUTERS

Consumer

Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides

LVMH's Antoine Arnault takes up group image as heirs flex muscle

Penny-pinching drinkers fuel higher alcohol products in Japan

Penny-pinching drinkers fuel higher alcohol products in Japan

China launches tax evasion probe into film, TV industry

China launches tax evasion probe into film, TV industry

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

BT_20180604_JLGOJEK_3459142.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek

BT_20180604_JLGREEN_3457530.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Emerging markets must navigate ESG trade-offs, says analyst

Most Read

1 The Grab effect
2 Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial
3 CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31
4 Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss
5 S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGX_040618_2.jpg
Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo says director watchlist not permanent

Jun 4, 2018
Technology

Grab partners Cargo to let riders buy snacks, beauty products during rides

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's non-stop service to Los Angeles expected to launch 'quite soon'

Jun 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research upgrades KSH to 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening