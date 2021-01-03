You are here

Robinsons' last outlet at Raffles City to close by Jan 10

Sun, Jan 03, 2021 - 3:33 PM

[SINGAPORE] Robinsons will close its last store at Raffles City by Jan 10, bringing 162 years of history to an end.

Liquidator KordaMentha told The Straits Times that while the last day of operation will be no later than next Sunday, the actual last day may come sooner depending on stock levels left.

"Discounts will continue to be updated daily, noting the intention is to sell stock down to zero," said KordaMentha on Saturday.

When The Straits Times visited the Raffles City outlet on Saturday afternoon, all three floors were packed with about 100 people milling around the third floor where clothes and household items were on sale.

Some shelves were already emptywhile others were stocked with make-up, bags, shoes and menswear.

Multi-buy discounts were offered, with customers able to get 80 per cent off the lowest marked price of items with a purchase of five items or more.

Fixtures and fittings such as coat hangers, mannequins and shelves were on sale as well.

Faith Leong, 19, who visited the Raffles City store on New Year's Day with her family said it was a "shame" that the retail stalwart was closing.

The department store had announced on Oct 30 last year the closure of its last two outlets here, saying the decision to liquidate was prompted by a range of factors, including changing consumer tastes and cost pressures such as rent.

"I still remember getting a dress at Robinsons when I was a kid. It was so exciting because I always got my sister's hand-me-downs and it was the first time I picked out something new for myself," the university student said.

For most of the Raffles City staff, their last day will be Jan 10.

A few staff will remain employed for a short period to assist with account closures and other matters, said KordaMentha.

From now until Jan 10, the store will remain open between 11am and 8pm.

