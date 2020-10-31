Robinsons Singapore says goodbye after 162 years

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
AFTER more than a century in business, Robinsons Singapore will close down for good amid losses in recent years. But its last two stores at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Centre may remain open in the "coming weeks" for final sales.
Some 175 employees of the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes