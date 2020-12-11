You are here

Robinsons to close Heeren store on Dec 16; Marks & Spencer to exit Raffles City

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

nz_robinsons_111226.jpg
As Robinsons winds up in Singapore, its flagship store at The Heeren will close on Dec 16. The Raffles City Shopping Centre outlet of its sister brand Marks & Spencer will close on Dec 31.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Singapore

AS Robinsons winds up in Singapore, its flagship store at The Heeren will close on Dec 16. The Raffles City Shopping Centre outlet of its sister brand Marks & Spencer will close on Dec 31.

The department store's liquidators told The Business Times (BT) this, following...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for