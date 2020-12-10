Robinsons to close Heeren store on Dec 16; sister brand Marks & Spencer to exit Raffles City

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
AS Robinsons winds up in Singapore, its flagship store at The Heeren will close on Dec 16. The Raffles City Shopping Centre outlet of its sister brand Marks & Spencer's will close on Dec 31.
The department store's liquidators told The Business Times this following notice of Marks...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes