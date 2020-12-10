You are here

Home > Consumer
PREMIUM

Robinsons to close Heeren store on Dec 16; sister brand Marks & Spencer to exit Raffles City

Thu, Dec 10, 2020 - 7:40 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

Capture.PNG

AS Robinsons winds up in Singapore, its flagship store at The Heeren will close on Dec 16. The Raffles City Shopping Centre outlet of its sister brand Marks & Spencer's will close on Dec 31.

The department store's liquidators told The Business Times this following notice of Marks...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 10, 2020 07:48 PM
Government & Economy

Thai democracy activists seek UN help to repeal royal defamation law

[BANGKOK] Thai democracy activists rallied at the United Nations' Bangkok office on Thursday (Dec 10) and asked the...

Dec 10, 2020 07:41 PM
Technology

US crackdown on Facebook gets thumbs up from EU's Vestager

[BRUSSELS] Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's antitrust chief and scourge of tech giants, gave her seal of...

Dec 10, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

PLife Reit to acquire nursing home in Japan for 1.65 billion yen

PARKWAY Life Reit (PLife Reit) is acquiring a nursing home in the Greater Tokyo region from aged care operator KK...

Dec 10, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 10, 2020 06:28 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia secures 155.5m doses of coronavirus vaccines, seeks 116m more

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has secured 155.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccines and is seeking another 116 million...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Pfizer says some vaccine documents accessed in EMA hack

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

Broker's take: Nanofilm's tech will create opportunities in new markets, says UOBKH

Small businesses hit by Covid-19 can ask for contract renegotiation from Jan 15 to Feb 26

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for