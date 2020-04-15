You are here

Home > Consumer

Rolex, Patek Philippe ditch Baselworld to create new watch fair

Wed, Apr 15, 2020 - 6:59 AM

nz_baselworld_150430.jpg
Five of the world's biggest luxury watchmakers, including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Chanel, announced on Tuesday they would withdraw from Baselworld to create a new watch fair.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[ZURICH] Five of the world's biggest luxury watchmakers, including Rolex, Patek Philippe and Chanel, announced on Tuesday they would withdraw from Baselworld to create a new watch fair.

Also joined by jeweller Chopard and Rolex subsidiary Tudor, the brands that for decades were considered pillars of the iconic fair in the northern Swiss city of Basel have decided to leave and instead create an annual event in Geneva, starting in April 2021, the Foundation High Horology (FHH) said in a statement.

"This departure follows a number of unilateral decisions made without consultation by Baselworld management," the statement said.

It criticised the fair organisers for, among other things, unilaterally deciding to cancel the 2020 edition, which had been scheduled to kick off at the end of April, amid concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It also slammed the organisers' "inability to meet the brands' needs and expectations."

SEE ALSO

What's Up This Week

The new show, which will be organised in cooperation with FHH, will take place in early April 2021 at Palexpo in Geneva, it said.

"We have taken part in Baselworld since 1939," Rolex chief Jean-Frederic Dufour, who is also a board member of Montres Tudor, said in the statement.

"Unfortunately, given the way the event has evolved... and in spite of the great attachment we had to this watch show, we have decided to withdraw," he said.

The MCH Group which organises Baselworld said in a statement that it had received the news of the exhibitors' departure with "great surprise and equally great regret."

It stressed that the decision to push the next edition of its show back to January had been decided "jointly with leading exhibitors", and that "the companies now 'migrating' - including Rolex - spoke out in favour of a postponement to January 2021."

The companies in question "are also represented on the Exhibitors' Committee, where the future vision of Baselworld has been discussed on several occasions and has met with a positive response," it said.

"The intention to move to Geneva has never been mentioned. The MCH Group must therefore conclude that the relevant plans have been in preparation for some time and that the discussions concerning the financial arrangements for the cancellation of Baselworld 2020 are now being put forward as an argument."

Baselworld was long considered the signature event of the year for the watch industry, but the organisers have in recent years faced a range of criticisms, including over high costs, prompting several large brands to bid it adieu.

Swatch Group, which includes brands like Omega, Longines and Tissot, slammed the door last year to create a new event in Zurich.

AFP

Consumer

How the virus transforms the way Americans spend money

US food supply chain is strained as virus spreads

Amazon ordered to limit French trade to essential goods

Zaobao.sg launches rewards programme for readers

AstraZeneca to test impact of cancer drug Calquence on coronavirus patients

Thai grocery trucks get new life from coronavirus shutdown

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 15, 2020 07:00 AM
Garage

The aftermath of Covid-19

COVID-19’s immediate impact is clear: We are all bracing for a wave of widespread economic and social pain. Many of...

Apr 15, 2020 06:55 AM
Life & Culture

'Essential' WWE resumes live broadcasts from Florida

[MIAMI] World Wrestling Entertainment, a US media group whose wrestlers body-slam their opponents into oblivion, has...

Apr 15, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

New York adds 3,700 to death toll to count victims not hospitalised

[NEW YORK] New York City added thousands of people to its coronavirus death toll to account for victims who died in...

Apr 15, 2020 06:51 AM
Transport

South Africa halts funding to cash-strapped national carrier

[JOHANNESBURG] South Africa's flag carrier was Tuesday denied more government funding for its state-led rescue plan...

Apr 15, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Trump eyes reopening US economy but assailed over 'king' powers

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump was accused Tuesday of seeking king-like powers ahead of unveiling a task force...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.