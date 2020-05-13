You are here

Home > Consumer

S Korea shoppers line up before dawn ahead of expected Chanel price hike

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 2:51 PM

AB_chanel_130520.jpg
More than a hundred shoppers waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul on Wednesday, as they rushed to buy products in the hope of beating price increases expected to kick in later in the week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] More than a hundred shoppers waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul on Wednesday, as they rushed to buy products in the hope of beating price increases expected to kick in later in the week.

This came even after more than 100 new Covid-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul have brought fears of a second wave of infections in a country held up as a coronavirus mitigation success story.

With some arriving as early as 5am, the shoppers wearing face masks snaked around the Lotte Department Store in downtown Seoul ahead of the opening at 10.30am, while store workers issued numbered tickets online to keep order.

Lee Ji-yeon, 54, said she arrived at the store about 7.30am and that her future son-in-law is waiting at another department store to buy a Chanel bag for her daughter as a wedding present. There are several months ahead of the wedding, which has been pushed back from November to March because of the virus.

"We've been to the Chanel store several times before and agonising whether to buy it or not. But since the prices are going to increase, we decided to buy it now," Ms Lee said.

SEE ALSO

Luxury industry to contract 20-35% in 2020

Many South Koreans gift luxury bags for weddings. Also in line was a man who said he would buy a Chanel bag for his girlfriend as a present for a wedding, which has been pushed back from April to late this year because of the virus.

"I wanted to buy before price rises. It is burdensome to buy it during the economic downturn, but I would not be able to buy it later because prices would rise every year," he said, asking not to be identified.

Chanel public relations in Seoul said its headquarters in France raised prices on Monday, and that prices will increase in all of its markets.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Tourism giant TUI to slash 8,000 jobs over virus crisis

IHH Healthcare rolls out telemedicine in Singapore and other key markets

Australia saw overseas visitors fall 99% in April amid coronavirus lockdown

Grocery delivery startup Instacart weighs new financing: report

M1 broadband complaints continue despite telco saying services restored

Starbucks rival Luckin Coffee fires CEO in fraud scandal

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 02:54 PM
Transport

Nissan plans US$2.8b in cuts as part of restructuring plan

[TOKYO] Nissan Motor Co plans to cut US$2.8 billion in annual fixed costs as part of its restructuring plan as it...

May 13, 2020 02:54 PM
Consumer

Tourism giant TUI to slash 8,000 jobs over virus crisis

[BERLIN] The world's biggest tourism group TUI said on Wednesday it planned to slash 8,000 jobs in a bid to cut...

May 13, 2020 02:50 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower with eyes on earnings

[Tokyo] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street, as investors focused on corporate...

May 13, 2020 02:31 PM
Real Estate

Temporary relief measures to also cover purchases of new homes: MinLaw

PROPERTY buyers are now also given cover under the temporary relief measures from legal action as a result of Covid-...

May 13, 2020 02:00 PM
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare rolls out telemedicine in Singapore and other key markets

HEALTHCARE heavyweight IHH Healthcare on Wednesday said it has made telemedicine available across its key markets...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.