S Korean firm invents mask with 2 fans and air filter

Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200911_MASK_4236618.jpg
LG Electronics' PuriCare Wearable features two fans and high-efficiency particle air filters that clean air coming in and exhaled breath going out.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Seoul

A SOUTH Korean company has invented a battery-powered filtered face mask designed to reduce annoying problems associated with conventional designs, such as breathing difficulties and fogged-up glasses.

LG Electronics' PuriCare Wearable, which comes in one size and weighs as...

