S Korea's Celltrion aims to start in-human COVID-19 drug trial in July

[SEOUL] South Korea's Celltrion Inc said on Monday its experimental treatment of COVID-19 demonstrated an up to 100-fold reduction in viral load of the disease in animal testing, saying it aims to start in-human clinical trials in late July.
Drugmakers worldwide are rushing to develop...
