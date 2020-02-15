You are here

Saks, Gucci, Louis Vuitton sued over alleged no-hire pacts

Sat, Feb 15, 2020 - 1:01 PM

Saks, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and other luxury retailers were accused in a lawsuit of agreeing to not hire sales clerks from each others' stores in violation of US antitrust law.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The companies conspired to enter into "no-hire agreements" that prohibit them from hiring employees who have worked within six months for rival brands, according to the complaint filed Friday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

The three clerks who sued say the practice illegally depresses their earning power by limiting the competition for workers.

One Saks clerk said she learned of the arrangement when she emailed a Louis Vuitton store manager in search of a new job.

"Unfortunately we have an agreement with Saks that we cannot take their employees and have to wait six months before hiring," the manager replied, according to the complaint. "We have strict guidelines we have to follow. Sorry."

US representatives of New York-based Saks Inc. and Paris-based Kering SA, parent of Gucci America Inc., didn't immediately respond to requests for comment after regular business hours. A representative of Paris-based LVMH couldn't be reached.

The case is Giordano v. Saks Inc., 1:20-cv-00833, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

BLOOMBERG

