Sales at UK luxury group Burberry seen plunging 80% over coronavirus

Britain's Burberry warned that sales in the final weeks of March would plunge by around 70 per cent to 80 per cent compared to last year, as coronavirus caused shops to shut and demand for luxury goods to dry up.

[LONDON] Britain's Burberry warned that sales in the final weeks of March would plunge by around 70 per cent to 80 per cent compared to last year, as coronavirus caused shops to shut and demand for luxury goods to dry up.

Burberry said on Thursday it expected sales at comparable retail stores in the final weeks of its financial year to 28 March to be down between 70 per cent and 80 per cent, and as a result it expected overall fourth quarter sales to be 30 per cent lower.

The forecast for March showed that the impact of coronavirus was intensifying, with sales dropping off further from a level of being down 40 per cent to 50 per cent over the last six weeks.

The company, famed for its trench coats and check scarves, did not provide profit guidance, but said it remained confident in its strategy and was ready to respond to any recovery in luxury demand.

It said it had 600 million pounds of cash and a 300 million pound revolving credit facility, and was working to cut costs to help maintain a strong financial position.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

"We are implementing mitigating actions to contain costs and protect our financial position, including renegotiating rents, restricting travel and reducing discretionary spending," Burberry said in a statement.

Burberry had in February already warned about the impact of coronavirus on its business, as Chinese spending globally accounts for 40 per cent of its retail sales, and closed shops in China at that time plus fewer Chinese tourists abroad hit sales.

Trading in China has started to improve in recent weeks, Burberry said, as its shops there had started to reopen.

REUTERS