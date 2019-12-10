You are here

Home > Consumer

Sanofi ends research in diabetes, narrows units to spur profit

Tue, Dec 10, 2019 - 3:34 PM

file781pficjw54tzwulgtj.jpg
"We recognise it is getting more difficult to get breakthrough innovation and that we have to be efficient and move our resources to areas of opportunity, as tough a choice as that is," Mr Hudson told reporters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Sanofi SA said on Monday it would end its research efforts in diabetes and cardiovascular diseases as part of a revamp that will narrow the number of its business units in the hope of bolstering growth and profit.

The French drugmaker, whose pipeline has disappointed investors in recent years, poached new chief executive Paul Hudson from Swiss pharma group Novartis in September to revitalise the company.

Its move to ditch diabetes research - announced alongside cost savings targets - marks a major turning point for a firm whose products dominated the insulin market for nearly two decades, before it was hit by patent losses and a drop in sales.

"We recognise it is getting more difficult to get breakthrough innovation and that we have to be efficient and move our resources to areas of opportunity, as tough a choice as that is," Mr Hudson told reporters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm is bulking up elsewhere, as in the lucrative field of cancer drugs. It announced a deal to buy US biotechnology firm Synthorx for about $2.5 billion earlier on Monday.

SEE ALSO

Sanofi to buy Synthorx in US$2.5b deal to expand in cancer

Sanofi, which is due to further detail strategic plans to investors on Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said it was targeting new cost savings of 2 billion euros (S$2.99 billion) by 2022, by tightening spending and shaking up its supply chain.

It also aims for a core operating margin of 30 per cent by then, up from 25.8 per cent last year.

The group emphasized the potential for its eczema treatment Dupixent, recently approved in other therapeutic areas such as asthma, with an aim to expand sales to more than 10 billion euros.

Revenue for the drug, developed with US partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, was up 268 per cent in 2018, reaching 788 million euros.

Sanofi, currently organised around five global business units, said it would rejig these around three pillars: specialty care, which includes oncology and rare diseases, as well as vaccines and general medicines.

Its consumer healthcare unit - known for over-the-counter products such as paracetamol Doliprane, erectile dysfunction drug Cialis and influenza treatment Tamiflu - will be considered as a standalone business, Sanofi said.

It would have its own operational dynamic, the firm added, though it did not clarify what this meant in the longer term.

Sources told Reuters last month that Sanofi was considering a joint venture or an outright sale among options for the division.

"Our objective for the consumer healthcare business is to unlock value and entrepreneurial energy by growing faster than the market over mid-term," Mr Hudson said.

REUTERS

Consumer

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

Hong Kong set for ‘worst ever’ wave of layoffs, store closures

Japan's 7-Eleven to address underpayment claims amid scrutiny

Department stores can't 'catch a break' despite strong economy

Tesco may leave Asia with a full cart

Largest private whisky collection to be auctioned

BREAKING

Dec 10, 2019 03:22 PM
Transport

GM loans US$40 million to firm to acquire, retool shuttered Lordstown, Ohio, factory

[WASHINGTON] General Motors Co confirmed on Monday it agreed to loan US$40 million to an electric vehicle start-up...

Dec 10, 2019 03:13 PM
Transport

Japan's markets watchdog recommends 2.4b yen fine for Nissan over Ghosn pay

[TOKYO] Japan's markets watchdog said on Tuesday it has recommended that the country's financial regulator fine...

Dec 10, 2019 03:09 PM
Consumer

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

[WHAKATANE] Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealand's White Island were there despite a recent increase...

Dec 10, 2019 03:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

China’s investors still like hogs even as swine fever abates

[BEIJING] The worst impact of African swine fever may be over, but that doesn't mean investors have stopped betting...

Dec 10, 2019 02:51 PM
Energy & Commodities

France to ban dozens of glyphosate weedkillers amid health risk debate

[PARIS] France's health and environment agency said on Monday it was banning dozens of glyphosate-based weedkillers...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly