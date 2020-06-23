You are here

Sanofi eyes approval of Covid-19 vaccine by first half of 2021

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 2:07 PM

French drugmaker Sanofi SA said on Tuesday it expects to get approval for the potential Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc by the first half of next year, faster than previously anticipated.
[PARIS] French drugmaker Sanofi SA said on Tuesday it expects to get approval for the potential Covid-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc by the first half of next year, faster than previously anticipated.

Sanofi, which is hosting a virtual research and...

