You are here

Home > Consumer

Sanofi names drugmaker Novartis' executive Paul Hudson as next CEO

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 3:05 PM

[NEW YORK] Sanofi named Novartis AG's Paul Hudson as the French drugmaker's next chief executive officer, replacing Olivier Brandicourt with one of the top managers at its Swiss rival.

Mr Hudson has led Novartis' pharmaceuticals unit since 2016 and previously spent a decade at AstraZeneca plc. The 51-year-old British executive will take over Sept 1 from Mr Brandicourt, 63, who is retiring, Sanofi said on Friday.

Sanofi will count on the new chief to bolster its pipeline of treatments, catch up with competitors in the lucrative cancer field and deal with growing US pressure on drug prices. Sanofi said in March that it had begun a search for a successor to Mr Brandicourt, who joined from Bayer AG in April 2015.

The French company is one of the world's biggest makers of diabetes drugs, which have come under focus in the US for their high and rising list prices. Sanofi has also lagged behind other drugmakers - including Novartis - that have made broad efforts to find new treatments for cancer and genetic diseases.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Hudson's strong track record at Novartis was a key part of investor confidence in the Swiss pharma giant's ability to launch new drugs, according to a note from analysts at Credit Suisse.

Drug pipeline

Mr Brandicourt has added to the company's drug pipeline with the acquisitions of Bioverativ, to expand in haemophilia, and Ablynx, maker of a medicine for a rare bleeding disorder. In 2021, Mr Brandicourt will turn 65, Sanofi's age limit for its CEO.

Sanofi has already been shaking up its senior ranks. The company last year brought in research chief John Reed from Roche Holding AG and Jean-Baptiste Chasseloup de Chatillon as chief financial officer.

Several other big drug companies have seen changes at the top in recent years, with Emma Walmsley taking charge of GlaxoSmithKline plc, Vas Narasimhan now steering Novartis AG, Kare Schultz becoming CEO at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Albert Bourla taking over at Pfizer Inc.

Novartis said on Friday that Marie-France Tschudin will become the new leader of its pharmaceuticals business unit.

Sanofi shares are down less than 1 per cent this year, compared with a 1.9 per cent gain in the S&P's index of drug, biotechnology and life-sciences companies. Novartis is up 18 per cent.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Caesars is in advanced talks to merge with Eldorado Resorts

Obamas sign deal to produce podcasts for Spotify

Google cloud gaming service to launch in 14 countries this year

Beyond Meat sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%

Expansion of microalgae production to improve Singapore's food security

State-linked EDBI invests in Circles.Life

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
3 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

Must Read

BP_Heng Swee Keat _070619_36.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration, whole of society approach needed for sustainable future: DPM Heng

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

Jun 7, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Shell boosts Singapore's Bukom refinery storage by around 1.3m barrels

Jun 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening