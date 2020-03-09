You are here

Home > Consumer

Senior management at China's Trip.com to take pay cuts

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 4:20 PM

[BEIJING] China's largest online travel firm Trip.com said on Monday that senior management of the company would take a pay cut of up to half their salary to cope with the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to an internal letter reviewed by Reuters.

Trip.com is the first big Chinese corporation to announce a salary cut to combat Covid-19, as China is expected to post its slowest economic growth in decade.

Trip.com chairman James Liang and CEO Jane Sun will stop taking salaries from March onwards, the internal letter says, adding merit increases for most employees will also be put on hold until the situation improves.

"Compared with other players in the industry, Trip.com has the strongest liquidity reserve," Ms Sun wrote in the letter.

"As we look to the future, we should hope for the best, but prepare ourselves for the worst," she said.

SEE ALSO

Thailand says airlines may face virus medical bills in new rules

The coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 3,600 people and spread to over 60 countries globally, has caused panic and led to a large number of trip cancellations. 

REUTERS

Consumer

Thailand says airlines may face virus medical bills in new rules

China signals progress in virus battle as Disney partially reopens

Australian F1 race without fans? Not a chance, say organisers

Coronavirus closed this Starbucks, but Seattle needs its coffee

The fried chicken king of Asia loses US$2b on American gamble

Uber, delivery services to compensate drivers who catch virus

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 04:15 PM
Garage

Migrant worker recruitment platform Sama raises US$1.2m from Collaborative Fund, 3tvcp

SINGAPORE-BASED Sama, which runs a digital platform to match migrant workers to jobs, has raised US$1.15 million in...

Mar 9, 2020 04:02 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand says airlines may face virus medical bills in new rules

[BANGKOK] Thailand's aviation regulator said airlines should ask passengers coming from high-risk territories for...

Mar 9, 2020 03:59 PM
Stocks

Saudi Aramco shares open 10% lower as oil price crumbles

[DUBAI] Shares in Saudi Aramco plunged 10 per cent in opening trade on Monday, following a sharp drop in oil prices...

Mar 9, 2020 03:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Australia, NZ dollars hit new decade lows on oil, virus double whammy

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars touched 11-year lows on Monday as a slump in oil prices, coupled...

Mar 9, 2020 03:48 PM
Consumer

China signals progress in virus battle as Disney partially reopens

[BEIJING] China closed several makeshift hospitals for coronavirus patients, some schools reopened and Disney resort...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.