You are here

Home > Consumer

Sentosa goes virtual to spur visitor interest

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 12:44 PM

AB_sentosa_220520.jpg
Singapore's Sentosa island, with its waterslide park, beaches and Universal Studios, is normally on tourists' to-do lists. Covid-19 has changed all that but the tiny precinct isn't giving up, it's going virtual.
ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Sentosa island, with its waterslide park, beaches and Universal Studios, is normally on tourists' to-do lists. Covid-19 has changed all that but the tiny precinct isn't giving up, it's going virtual.

A digital version of the island has been created for Nintendo's simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons and will be available at least through June 1, according to Sentosa Development. Cocktail club tutorials feature on Sentosa's Instagram page and you can also do a virtual yoga on the beach class.

Whether such online offerings help remains to be seen. Although Sentosa made international headlines in 2018 when US President Donald Trump met with North Korea's Kim Jong Un at an upmarket hotel, it's struggled to reach its full potential.

The government has tried to counter that with marketing campaigns declaring it the "State of Fun" and encouraging locals to go there for staycations. One of the nation's biggest developers last year compared Sentosa to a young lady whose parents forgot, adding the island should be redeveloped as a tourist mecca, like Bali. As well as a theme park, Sentosa is also home to a casino, an aquarium, several luxury hotels and a marina complete with bars and restaurants.

"Through these virtual offerings, we would like to encourage everyone to make time for an 'island getaway' during these challenging times," Sentosa Development said. "While exploring these leisure experiences, guests can also be inspired with ideas for future trips to Sentosa island."

SEE ALSO

Miss flying? Here’s an antidote

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Burberry warns sales to suffer, predicting peak store closures

Australia's most populous state to relax restrictions on hospitality sector

Australia extends cruise ship ban to September

The Atlantic lays off 68, citing 'a bracing decline in advertising'

Disney World in Florida reopens, sans rides; masked customers can shop, dine

With F&B places shut, demand for malt plunges

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 03:49 PM
Government & Economy

614 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, taking total past 30,000

[SINGAPORE] There are 614 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed in Singapore as at Friday noon, taking the...

May 22, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end lower as Sino-US tensions heighten

[SYDNEY] Australian shares closed lower on Friday as global risk sentiment was hit after tensions between the United...

May 22, 2020 03:40 PM
Consumer

Burberry warns sales to suffer, predicting peak store closures

[NEW YORK] Burberry Group warned of a severe downturn this fiscal quarter, saying that store closures due to the...

May 22, 2020 03:36 PM
Government & Economy

UK borrowing soars, retail sales plunge as Covid-19 hits economy

[LONDON] Britain's government borrowed more than it has done in any month on record in April, pushing up a measure...

May 22, 2020 03:31 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slide at open

[LONDON] European stock markets fell at the start of the trading on Friday following losses across Asia, with London...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.