Shares of casino operator Landing International slide; chairman still uncontactable
[BENGALURU] Shares of Landing International Development Ltd slide as much as 8 per cent after casino operator says it has no update on its missing chairman.
The company has been unable to contact chairman Yang Zhihui since Thursday; close to half of its market value has been lost since last week.
A company spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday that the firm had no further update. The company says operations and finances were normal.
REUTERS