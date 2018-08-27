You are here

Shares of casino operator Landing International slide; chairman still uncontactable

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 11:08 AM

[BENGALURU] Shares of Landing International Development Ltd slide as much as 8 per cent after casino operator says it has no update on its missing chairman.

The company has been unable to contact chairman Yang Zhihui since Thursday; close to half of its market value has been lost since last week.

A company spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday that the firm had no further update. The company says operations and finances were normal.

