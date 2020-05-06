You are here

Home > Consumer

Shopify sales surge shows business embraced online reality

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 10:15 PM

doc7agh9z29flx1j4n9s53j_doc7a9yepfvc2a18675cnmm.jpg
Shopify reported first-quarter revenue that topped analysts' estimates as businesses moved swiftly online during the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[OTTAWA] Shopify reported first-quarter revenue that topped analysts' estimates as businesses moved swiftly online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales grew by 47 per cent to US$470 million from the same quarter a year ago, Ottawa-based Shopify said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts had expected about US$443 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"We are working as fast as we can to support our merchants by re-tooling our products to help them adapt to this new reality," Chief Executive Officer Tobi Lutke said in the quarterly release.

The key metric of gross merchandise volume, which represents the value of all goods sold on the platform, increased 46 per cent or US$5.5 billion to US$17.4 billion from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a 40 per cent increase on a year-over-year basis to US$16.9 billion.

Still, Shopify noted the drop in point-of-sale purchases from bricks-and-mortar stores and questioned the sustainability of some of the online switch. 

SEE ALSO

Online sales break Black Friday record in US

Investors have continued to pile into the tech stock this year, pushing its market value to C$113.4 billion (S$113.9 billion) as of Tuesday's close. It's now the second-most valuable company on the Canadian stock market, just C$7.5 billion from Royal Bank of Canada which sits at C$120.9 billion as of Tuesday's close.

Shopify suspended its 2020 financial guidance in April. Today, it said it is closely monitoring the impact rising unemployment has on new shop creation on its platform and consumer spending, the rate at which consumer spending habits transition to online shopping and the ability of brick-and mortar retail merchants to shift sales online.

Shopify reported gross merchandise volume through its point-of-sale channel fell 71 per cent between March 31 and April 24 as stores shut down through the pandemic. Companies also downgraded from its Shopify Plus plan to cheaper-priced options.

Still, the switch online appeared fairly painless for many. Shopify retailers managed to replace 94 per cent of the volume with online sales, according to the company statement.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs to exit South Korea after year of health controversies

UK competition watchdog blocks JD Sports takeover of Footasylum

Yum China keeps bets on dine-in, sticks to expansion plans after virus

Robinsons to close Jem mall outlet by end August

Europe's fresh food prices in flux as virus impact bites

Australia retail sales surge has sting in the tail as prices jump

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 09:51 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street climbs on hopes of easing restrictions

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity with states easing...

May 6, 2020 09:21 PM
Transport

Coronavirus hits GM Q1 profit hard

[DETROIT] General Motors on Wednesday reported a huge plunge in first-quarter quarter profit as it burned through...

May 6, 2020 09:11 PM
Government & Economy

Trump willing to risk more deaths to save economy

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump fixed his course on reopening the nation for business, acknowledging that the...

May 6, 2020 08:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Netlink C-suite to take 8% pay cut amid Covid-19 even as DPU rises

FIBRE optic cable owner NetLink NBN Trust has posted a net profit of S$12.5 million in the fourth quarter, down 37.7...

UPDATED 1 hour 40 min ago
May 6, 2020 07:42 PM
Companies & Markets

MAS, SIC, SGX RegCo to allow electronic rights issue and take-over documents

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Securities Industry Council and the Singapore Exchange Regulation today...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.