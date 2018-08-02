Siemens chief tech officer Busch to become chief operating officer

Siemens on Thursday said it was making its chief technology officer Roland Busch its chief operating officer, a signal he could eventually replace chief executive Joe Kaeser.

[MUNICH] Siemens on Thursday said it was making its chief technology officer Roland Busch its chief operating officer, a signal he could eventually replace chief executive Joe Kaeser.

The 53-year-old will take up his new role from Oct 1 following an overhaul of the company which was announced on Wednesday.

Siemens also said it wanted to extend the contract of Lisa Davis, the boss of its struggling power and gas division, which runs out at the end of July 2019.

The supervisory board will discuss the personnel matters relating to Ms Davis at one of its regular meetings in the late autumn, Siemens said.

The 54-year-old American executive is due to take over as the head of the new Gas and Power operating company from Oct 1, Siemens said.

REUTERS