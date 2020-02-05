You are here

Home > Consumer

Siemens on track for 2020 despite slow start

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 4:00 PM

doc795l8gw2uslm7oiqgjp_doc795l25pjs5yhnqs8lg7.jpg
"The first quarter started slowly as expected," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said in a statement.
EPA

[FRANKFURT] German industrial conglomerate Siemens reported Wednesday a tentative start to its 2019-20 financial year with falling profits but said it was on track to spin off its energy businesses in September.

Net earnings at the Munich-based group, whose products range from trains to factory equipment and wind turbines, fell three per cent year-on-year in its October-December first quarter, to just under 1.1 billion euros (S$1.67 billion).

Weighing on the result were a slump into the red at wind power division Siemens Gamesa, driven by delays to major projects, as well as severance costs related to the first among more than 8,000 job cuts planned across the group over coming years.

"The first quarter started slowly as expected," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said in a statement.

Siemens has suffered both from the general global economic slowdown driven by trade conflicts in recent years, as well as a longer-term downward trend in demand for some of its big-ticket items such as turbines for gas power plants.

SEE ALSO

Mastercard beats profit estimates on strong holiday season spending

Operating profits slipped sharply at both its factory automation unit, down 32 per cent, and the gas and power division, down 63 per cent.

Meanwhile despite the operating loss at Gamesa, the wind turbine arm boosted revenues 82 per cent, taking in 4.6 billion euros to account for over one-fifth of the group's 20.3 billion euros total in the quarter.

The energy unit is slated to be bundled with the gas and power division into a new business called Siemens Energy, set to be spun off later this year.

The company "will list Siemens Energy on the stock exchange in September as planned," CEO Kaeser said.

Looking ahead to the full year, Siemens forecast "moderate growth in comparable revenue" and earnings per share of between 6.30 and 7.00 euros, compared with 6.41 euros in its previous financial year.

The group will hold its annual general meeting for shareholders later Wednesday.

Environmentalists are expected to greet it with a wave of protests after the company stirred climate outrage by sticking to a contract to supply rail signalling equipment to a massive Australian coal mining project.

AFP

Consumer

Walt Disney results lifted by 'Star Wars,' 'Frozen'

'I do': Tiffany shareholders back LVMH bid after long courtship

Macy's closing 125 stores, cutting 2,000 jobs

Nike warns of financial impact from coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus curbs leave Hubei poultry farmers helpless

Ralph Lauren jumps on sales gains even amid China virus fears

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 03:46 PM
Banking & Finance

Former OCBC head of consumer finance Dennis Tan appointed Prudential Singapore CEO

BANKING veteran Dennis Tan has been appointed CEO of Prudential Singapore, the insurer told ...

Feb 5, 2020 03:46 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks end firmer on hopes of China stimulus boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday as investors bet on additional stimulus...

Feb 5, 2020 03:42 PM
Stocks

Australia, NZ shares rise on China stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in broader Asia on hopes of additional...

Feb 5, 2020 03:16 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares advance on weakening virus fears, lower yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares closed higher on Wednesday on easing global worries about the coronavirus outbreak, while the...

Feb 5, 2020 02:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Hospitality S-Reits, integrated resorts most exposed to fall in earnings from outbreak: Moody's

THE revenue-generating capacities of Singapore's gaming sector and hospitality real estate investment trusts (Reits...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly