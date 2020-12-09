You are here

Home > Consumer
PREMIUM

Singapore arm of London club behind dinner at steakhouse that breached Covid-19 rules

Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
UPDATED Wed, Dec 09, 2020 - 8:12 AM
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

rk_Gemma-steakhouse_091220.jpg
Gemma's management admitted it could have done more to stop guests from different tables intermingling, even when they were reminded not to.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Singapore

THE Singapore branch of London-based Soho House has been identified as the private members' club behind the Halloween-themed dinner that led to the suspension of Gemma Steakhouse for violating safe-distancing measures.

A club spokesman told The Business Times the club has...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 9, 2020 08:08 AM
Transport

Boeing hit by more cancelled orders even as MAX nears return

[NEW YORK] Boeing was hit with more cancelled orders for its 737 MAX jet in November, according to sales data on...

Dec 9, 2020 07:21 AM
Government & Economy

French prosecutors seek prison term for Sarkozy in graft trial

[PARIS] Prosecutors in the graft trial of French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy on Tuesday called for him to be...

Dec 9, 2020 07:17 AM
Transport

Suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean cruise to nowhere, ship returns to Singapore mid-sail

[SINGAPORE] Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas has turned back on day three of a four-day cruise to...

Dec 9, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

Pentagon pick shows Biden tapping Washington's 'revolving door' for aides

[WASHINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden didn't go far for his choice of defence secretary: former army general...

Dec 9, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Biden taps General Lloyd Austin as first Black Pentagon chief

[WILMINGTON] US President-elect Joe Biden named retired army general Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defence on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MAS awards qualifying full bank licence to China Construction Bank

Some DBS users, GrabFood riders hit by glitches in their apps

Construction firms worry about margins as cost of labour rises

Stocks to watch: DBS, OCBC, UOB, Singtel, SIA, Sabana Reit

Broker's take: DBS says Medtecs a 'buy' on high margins even after pandemic

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for