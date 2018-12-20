You are here

Home > Consumer

Singapore competition panel gives nod to acquisition of Kopitiam by NTUC Enterprise

Thu, Dec 20, 2018 - 1:16 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

THE Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) has given NTUC Enterprise the go-ahead to buy out homegrown food centre operator Kopitiam for an undisclosed sum. 

In a press statement on Thursday, CCCS said the proposed acquisition will not infringe the Competition Act, meaning it will not lead to a substantial lessening of competition within the relevant markets in Singapore.

According to NTUC Enterprise, the transaction is expected to be completed in January 2019. The deal involving Kopitiam Investment and its subsidiaries, which span 80 outlets comprising 56 food courts, 21 coffee shops, and three hawker centres, as well as two central kitchens, was previously announced on Sept 21.

NTUC Enterprise is the holding entity and single largest shareholder of NTUC Social Enterprises, which includes NTUC Foodfare. NTUC Foodfare in turn manages 14 food courts, 10 coffee shops, and nine hawker centres.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among other things, CCCS found that NTUC Enterprise and Kopitiam only directly sell hot meals in a very limited number of stalls located mainly within the hawker centres, coffee shops and food courts they operate. 

"In most of these premises, the parties compete with many stalls operated by third-party food vendors within their own premises. The merged entity will therefore face sufficient competition without even considering the competing stalls in other street stall premises within the catchment areas," the statutory board said. 

It added that the merged entity would only overlap in the operation of four out of 114 hawker centres in Singapore, and be regulated by the National Environment Agency (NEA) in relation to how they manage the hawker centres and the terms imposed on the food vendors. 

"Therefore, given the small number of hawker centres operated by the merged entity relative to the total number of hawker centres in Singapore and the regulatory oversight by NEA, there is little prospect of a substantial lessening of competition occurring in the market for the rental of stalls in hawker centres," CCCS said. 

With regard to the rental of stalls to food vendors (within catchment areas of 500m to 1km radius from the parties' premises), CCCS also found that the parties are not each other’s closest competitor, and there remain many other strong competing operators including Koufu, Food Junction, Food Republic, Kimly and Broadway among others, post transaction.

Separately, collusion among operators of food courts and coffee shops is unlikely due to the large number of competing operators, the low degree of transparency on the rental or ancillary fees charged by master lessors, and low barriers to entry or expansion, CCCS noted. 

Upon completion of the deal, NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam will continue to operate separately with their respective management teams and employees will remain in place, NTUC Enterprise said. Business will also continue as usual, and Kopitiam Loyalty Card users may continue to use their Kopitiam Card at all Kopitiam outlets.

Said NTUC Enterprise's executive director Kee Teck Koon: "We welcome the decision taken by the CCCS on our proposed acquisition of Kopitiam. NTUC Enterprise will continue to work as a group to fulfill our social mission of providing quality essential services and products.

"In particular, with the combined footprint of NTUC Foodfare and Kopitiam, we will be in a better position to make quality cooked food affordable, and more widely accessible to all," added Mr Kee. 

Consumer

China bike-sharing firm Ofo faces "immense" cash crunch, CEO vows to battle on

Big Pharma returning to US price hikes in January after pause

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

Bristol-Myers gets US$1.6b offer for French consumer health unit

With sales all year round, there'll be no Christmas cheer for UK fashion firms

Struggling in Europe and US, western toy stores find new life in China

Editor's Choice

ST_20181008_SAMALL2_4327901.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

Newer strata malls fail to deliver

BT_20181220_LESINER_3648239.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB saga barred for life from deal-making in Singapore

Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

India court ruling on Fortis deal may be a blessing in disguise for IHH

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 Embracing artificial intelligence for industry
3 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
4 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
5 Bond investors give home bias and Robert Kuok the thumbs up
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Print2_071218_2_0.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble says US$800m in new money debt available for New Noble as restructuring takes effect

2018-12-18T040718Z_1678058620_RC1557E4BDF0_RTRMADP_3_CHINA-BIKESHARING.JPG
Dec 20, 2018
Consumer

China bike-sharing firm Ofo faces "immense" cash crunch, CEO vows to battle on

Dec 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: QT Vascular, Perennial, Keppel Corp, BH Global

nz-ica-201218.jpg
Dec 20, 2018
Government & Economy

From 2020, all Singapore passport and NRIC applications must be done online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening