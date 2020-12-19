Singapore increasing checks on F&B outlets' Covid-19 measures during festive period

Some restaurant operators have asked for a review of the measures. For instance, the rule of keeping tables one metre apart has a significant impact on seating capacity, but restaurants still have to pay full rent despite the capacity curbs.

Singapore

GOVERNMENT agencies will be stepping up enforcement checks at food and beverage (F&B) outlets in Singapore, starting this weekend and over the "next few weeks".

This is to ensure compliance with safe-management measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement on Friday.

"While we recognise that many may wish to meet up with family and friends during the festive period or visit popular areas such as Orchard Road, F&B outlets and members of the public must continue to take safe-management measures seriously," the ministry said.

Dining out is an activity that "involves considerable risks" amid the coronavirus outbreak, it added.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Social gatherings in groups of more than five outside an individual's residence are prohibited in Phase Two of the country's reopening.

F&B outlets are thus not allowed to accept bookings from groups that are larger than five, even if such groups are split across multiple tables. Intermingling between groups is also prohibited. Alcohol should not be served or consumed at F&B premises past 10.30pm.

This five-person group size limit will apply through Christmas, and until Phase Three takes effect from Dec 28, 2020. When Phase Three starts, gatherings of as many as eight people will be allowed.

"Covid-19 remains a grave threat and we must remain vigilant even during the festive period," MSE noted.

The government will take strong enforcement action against operators and individuals who treat safe-management measures with flagrant disregard, it added. Errant operators and individuals face fines, temporary closure and prosecution.

Tanjong Beach Club on Friday said it will continue to ensure its range of safe-management measures are adhered to. These include capping seating time in blocks of two to three hours during weekends. The club, located at Sentosa, has also increased the number of safety ambassadors during the Christmas period of Dec 24-27 and on New Year's Eve. Guests who repeatedly flout the measures will be asked to leave.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Capital, which runs F&B brands such as PastaMania and Kraftwich, said customers are encouraged not to mingle or wait in line when its restaurants are at full seating capacity. Its staff must also ensure all service and kitchen towels are changed every hour.

Following the announcement of Phase Three, F&B businesses told The Business Times this week that although the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions may come too late to lift Christmas revenue, they anticipate a positive impact in the new year, especially for Chinese New Year family dinners.

Some restaurant operators have also urged a review of safe-management measures. For instance, the rule of keeping tables one metre apart has a significant impact on seating capacity, and restaurants still have to pay full rents despite the capacity restrictions, said Creative Eateries chief operating officer Bonnie Wong.