You are here

Home > Consumer

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 6:10 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

SHORT-TERM visitors to Singapore are now able to purchase Covid-19 insurance that offers up to S$100,000 of hospitalisation cover, in case they are infected with the novel coronavirus during their time in the city-state.

Dubbed ChangiAssure, the product is underwritten by local insurer...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says

Europe buys Gilead's remdesivir for 500,000 Covid-19 patients amid supply worries

Louis Vuitton, Volvo tapping Thai social commerce via Line chat app

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB lifts Sea's target price on Free Fire, Shopee Premium optimism

Amazon says India partner broke pact after Ambani sale deal

Cruises from Singapore to restart in November with pilot for residents

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 06:23 PM
Technology

Google must talk to French publishers about paying for their content, court says

[PARIS] Google must open talks with publishers in France about paying to use their content, an appeals court...

Oct 8, 2020 06:02 PM
Stocks

US fiscal stimulus hopes jazz up key stock markets, lifting STI by 0.19% to 2,543.11

UNITED States has yet to pass a fresh round of fiscal stimulus, but the hope for government aid has already...

Oct 8, 2020 05:57 PM
Life & Culture

Football: Lack of fans a factor in 'crazy' EPL scorelines, says Wolves skipper Conor Coady

[BENGALURU] Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady believes the absence of crowds at stadiums is a major factor...

Oct 8, 2020 05:37 PM
Government & Economy

Europe buys Gilead's remdesivir for 500,000 Covid-19 patients amid supply worries

[BRUSSELS] Gilead Sciences said on Thursday it had agreed to sell Europe up to 500,0000 courses of its antiviral...

Oct 8, 2020 05:27 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 29.87...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

HDB resale prices rise for third straight month in September: SRX

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Singtel launches 5G standalone trial network for enterprises

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB lifts Sea's target price on Free Fire, Shopee Premium optimism

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for