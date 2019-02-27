Singapore Pools CEO Seah Chin Siong heads to SIM

THE Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) has appointed Seah Chin Siong as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective May 1. Mr Seah is the CEO of Singapore Pools, a role he has held since January 2015.

Prior to Singapore Pools, Mr Seah was the founding chief executive of IDA International, a subsidiary of the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore. He was also formerly managing director of Accenture's public service operating Group for Asia-Pacific, and country managing director of Accenture Singapore. His 25-year experience spans across technology, business development, strategy formulation and change management.

With Mr Seah’s appointment, SIM Group looks to operate more efficiently as a single enterprise which provides a range of programmes reaching all learners at every stage of the learning journey. It operates under its two brands of SIM Global Education and SIM Professional Development. SIM University, which it also created, was renamed Singapore University of Social Sciences and converted into an autonomous university under the Ministry of Education in 2017.

Euleen Goh, chairman of SIM Governing Council said Mr Seah’s extensive experience will provide the impetus to steer SIM ahead with a “renewed relevance and focus”. It will leverage technology to deliver programmes that enable effective continuous learning and equip workers with "lifelong deep skills training".