Singapore Press Holdings launches free 2-week online access to seven newspapers

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) is offering a fortnight of online access to seven newspapers in its stable all at one go, bucking earlier campaigns where free trials were available only from individual publications.

The mainboard-listed media and property group, which owns The Business Times, has rolled out two-week free subscriptions to not just BT but also The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu, Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao.

Diners at fast-food chain McDonald's, which has 135 restaurants in Singapore, can sign up for trial access to the newspapers between Thursday and Jan 2, 2019 by scanning QR codes on tray mats in stores.

SPH also publishes two freesheets, The New Paper and tabla!, which are not part of the marketing scheme.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

The counter opened lower by S$0.08, or 3.03 per cent, at S$2.56, before the announcement.