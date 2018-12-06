You are here

Home > Consumer

Singapore Press Holdings launches free 2-week online access to seven newspapers

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 11:18 AM
UPDATED Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 3:19 PM

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) is offering a fortnight of online access to seven newspapers in its stable all at one go, bucking earlier campaigns where free trials were available only from individual publications.

The mainboard-listed media and property group, which owns The Business Times, has rolled out two-week free subscriptions to not just BT but also The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian, Tamil Murasu, Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao.

Diners at fast-food chain McDonald's, which has 135 restaurants in Singapore, can sign up for trial access to the newspapers between Thursday and Jan 2, 2019 by scanning QR codes on tray mats in stores.

SPH also publishes two freesheets, The New Paper and tabla!, which are not part of the marketing scheme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The counter opened lower by S$0.08, or 3.03 per cent, at S$2.56, before the announcement.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BT_20181206_UWDTF6_3636274.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
3 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
4 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3
5 Kimly's exec chairman, exec director arrested by CAD, released on bail
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

MND cuts private housing supply for H1 2019 Government Land Sales Programme by about 20%

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Rich Capital shares up 33.3% to 0.8 Singapore cent in early session

Dec 6, 2018
Garage

Solar power startup SolarHome raises US$10m debt from crowdfunding, investors

Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng upgrades SIA Engineering to 'buy' as growth risks are priced in

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening