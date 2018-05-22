Singapore telco Circles.Life rolls out mobile plan for as little as S$8 every three months

AMID a mobile price war in Singapore, a virtual telco is offering a deal in which consumers need to pay as little as S$8 every three months to get a free SIM card and 1GB of mobile data, 30 minutes' talk-time and 10 SMS a month for free.

On Tuesday, two-year-old virtual telco Circles.Life announced its new mobile plan, under which consumers need only to buy something once every three months to continue to get their monthly freebies. For instance, the cheapest item on sale from the latest version of its CirclesCare app is S$8 a month for 1GB of mobile data add-on, and a 2GB add-on costs S$12 a month.

Consumers need not sign a service contract for this plan just like the other plans that Circles.Life sells. Its most popular plan, which comes with 6GB of mobile data, costs S$28 a month. It also allows customers to add on 20GB of data for S$20 more a month.

Mr Rameez Ansar, Circles.Life's co-founder, said: "We believe in empowering people by making digital access more available for everyone...with no strings attached."

Virtual telcos do not build their own physical mobile networks, but lease them wholesale from an existing telco. Circles.Life leases from M1.

The other three virtual telcos are fibre broadband service operator MyRepublic, Zero1 and Zero Mobile. As mobile virtual network operators, MyRepublic leases mobile network capacity from StarHub, while Zero1 and Zero Mobile both lease from Singtel.

Last week, MyRepublic announced two mobile plans - a 1GB mobile data plan at S$8 a month, and an 80GB mobile data plan at S$80 a month - offered only to its current fibre broadband subscribers and select customers. It said it will be offering services to other customers "soon".

MyRepublic's unique "boundless data" feature for all mobile plans promises customers they will not be charged for exceeding their data limit. Instead, it will reduce customers' surfing speeds.

Zero1 offers the cheapest unlimited mobile data plan at S$29.99 a month, but it slows down users' surfing speeds after they exceed 3GB of usage. Meanwhile, Zero Mobile has a customer referral programme that allows subscribers to earn credits to drive down their monthly bill. Its unlimited data plan costs S69.95 a month.

