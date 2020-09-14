You are here

Home > Consumer

Singaporean taps captive market selling ant farms amid pandemic

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 4:24 PM

af_just-ants_140920.jpg
For many they are simply a pest, but for Singaporean entrepreneur John Ye his personal interest in the humble ant prompted him to launch a business selling insects that he believes have a lot to offer us.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] For many they are simply a pest, but for Singaporean entrepreneur John Ye his personal interest in the humble ant prompted him to launch a business selling insects that he believes have a lot to offer us.

Mr Ye opened the city state's first shop specialising in pet ants, "Just Ants", in late February as lockdown measures to curb the spread of coronavirus came in.

But despite the initial obstacles during the pandemic Mr Ye says sales have picked up since July.

"The ant itself is just really amazing," said Mr Ye, 41, who used to sell wholesale electronics and started raising ants as a personal hobby in 2017.

While ant farms are more common in some Western countries, they are a rarity in Singapore and Mr Ye is trying to change negative connotations associated with the insects "They are so important in the ecosystem, they are actually here for a reason, and then if we could actually just learn from the humble ant, there are so many things that the ant could teach us, like perseverance, being headstrong," added Mr Ye.

SEE ALSO

Oxley: Multi-stage handovers are common; official go-ahead given for this for Cambodia project

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He hopes to collaborate with institutions such as schools, to teach children about ants and their life-cycle.

The ants he sells are locally acquired by him and his staff around the island, noting they often emerge after rainstorms.

His shop offers 30 species of ants sold in starter kit ant farms, or formicariums, which include ants and a queen.

Prices range from S$13.90 to around S$200-S$300 depending on the type of formicarium and ant species.

His business also sells live worms as food for ants, although Mr Ye says they are also fond of honey and fruit.

Mr Ye's business has drawn ant-lovers and curious onlookers alike.

"It's crazy, definitely it's crazy," said shopper Alvin Teng.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Amazon hiring 100,000 new employees in US, Canada

Tritech makes foray into sanitiser, disinfectant industry

French finance minister backs foreign minister over LVMH-Tiffany intervention

From veggie tacos to health care: a tycoon's sprawling bets

Smaller watches show China's growing hold on luxury industry

STB, Klook ink S$2m partnership to promote domestic tourism, local businesses

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 14, 2020 04:30 PM
Real Estate

Epic Suisse plans to raise 200m Swiss francs from IPO

[ZURICH] Commercial real estate company Epic Suisse AG said on Monday it wanted to raise around 200 million Swiss...

Sep 14, 2020 04:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Private exchange HGX begins trading

HG Exchange (HGX) has begun trading shares of private companies on its live exchange, it said in a press statement...

UPDATED 1 min ago
Sep 14, 2020 04:20 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday with healthy gains, in line with a rally across Asia and fresh vaccine...

Sep 14, 2020 03:51 PM
Consumer

Amazon hiring 100,000 new employees in US, Canada

[LONDON] Amazon.com is hiring 100,000 full and part-time employees across the US and Canada, offering starting wages...

Sep 14, 2020 03:48 PM
Technology

Co-founder of Arm attacks sale to Nvidia as a 'disaster'

[LONDON] The US$40 billion sale of British chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp from Japan's SoftBank is a disaster that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's total employment falls by record 103,500 in Q2; retrenchments double

Broker's take: Maybank downgrades Asean banks to negative; DBS among top picks

Hot stock: Sembmarine down 2.5% on heavy selloff

How Temasek unlocked value at Sembcorp

Broker's take: UOBKH upgrades StarHub to 'buy' on recovery plan

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.