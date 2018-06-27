You are here

Singapore's bubble tea space gets more crowded with entry of Taiwan brand TP Tea

Wed, Jun 27, 2018 - 12:23 PM

Taiwanese bubble tea brand TP Tea will open its first outlet at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2 before immigration counters, food and beverage operator Manna said in a statement on Wednesday.
PHOTO: TP TEA

THE busy bubble tea scene in Singapore is set to get even more crowded, with the entrance of Taiwanese bubble tea brand TP Tea into the market.

The chain will open its first outlet at the departure hall of Changi Airport Terminal 2 before immigration counters, food and beverage operator Manna said in a statement on Wednesday.

The store opens officially today at 6pm and will offer the brand's bestsellers Tie Guan Yin Tea Latte and Pearl Black Tea Latte with Red Beans.

The chain was established in 2005 and has more than 300 stores in the region.

Manna said TP Tea will roast its Tie Guan Yin and premium green tea leaves in Taiwan, before shipping them to Singapore, and that the brand's tapioca pearls will be prepared and served within three hours.

Staff at the Changi shop went for a month's training in Taichung in Taiwan, before they returned here to open the shop.

TP Tea's entry adds to the competition in the bubble tea scene.

Current bubble tea chains in the market include Gong Cha, ShareTea, Koi, Each A Cup and LiHo. Taiwanese brand Gong Cha exited the local market in June last year, but was brought back by a new master franchisee Gong Cha Singapore in December. The brand has plans to open 50 stores islandwide within the next four years.

But Manna is confident that TP Tea will be able to establish itself here. The company has previously brought American doughnut chain Krispy Kreme to Singapore in 2012.

Mr Andy Chaw, chief executive officer of Manna, said in the statement: "Somewhere along the way, quality gave way for convenience and we want to introduce better premium tea here, and I'm confident that TP Tea's unparalleled taste will win the hearts of Singaporeans."

THE STRAITS TIMES

