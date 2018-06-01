Singapore's CBD hit by massive blackout on Friday afternoon

[SINGAPORE] Offices and business in the Central Business District and surrounding areas were affected by a sudden, major power outage on Friday afternoon.

Several people took to social media to report that the lifts in their buildings had stopped working and they were trapped in their offices without light.

Others said that the traffic lights were also not working.

When The Straits Times arrived at The Arcade in Raffles Place at about 3pm, shop owners were seen standing along the corridor in the dark, with some using their mobile phones for light.

Twitter user Zubaidah Nazeer said at about 3.30pm that the blackout at her office in Robinson Road was ongoing for "half hour and counting".

She added that there were people stuck in the lifts.

Others, such as Twitter user musicalhouses, said that she had to walk down 28 storeys for a meeting.

Nearby in Chinatown, shoppers also reported a blackout in Chinatown Point and Hong Lim Complex.

THE STRAITS TIMES