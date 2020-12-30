Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccine 79% effective, seeks approval in China

Get our introductory offer at only
[BEIJING] An affiliate of China's state-owned drug maker Sinopharm said on Wednesday its Covid-19 vaccine showed 79.34 per cent efficacy and it has requested regulatory approval of the shot, moving a step closer to become China's first approved vaccine for general public use.
