You are here

Home > Consumer
BT EXCLUSIVE

Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others

A case of multiple fee delays by startup points to growing risk for gig workers here
Mon, Dec 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BT_20181217_JLIMG_3644635.jpg
Imaginem worked with The Salvation Army on a photo campaign (above) on the plight of the poor in Singapore. The photographer has said he has yet to be paid. A spokesman for the charity also said it would terminate the collaboration with Imaginem.
PHOTO: IMAGINEM, THE SALVATION ARMY

Singapore

A LOCAL startup calling itself a social enterprise stands accused of owing some S$20,000 for months to freelancers and a boutique public relations firm, bringing into focus the risks that gig workers and small firms face in chasing fees from fledging companies that have no clear

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

Most Read

1 Hyflux suspends contract for desalination package in Iran
2 Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020
3 Genting theme park plans 'all in place', slated to open in early 2019
4 SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge
5 Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20181215_NRBRUNCHP1_3644529.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Brunch

All together now: The growing co-living scene in Singapore

BT_20181215_LTCRUISE15_3644367.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Transport

Genting to launch world's biggest cruise liners in Singapore from 2020

Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for Pasir Ris Central white site draws just three bids

BT_20181215_KRKEONG_3644590.jpg
Dec 15, 2018
Real Estate

Duck & Hippo founder sets another record price for shophouse

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening