SoftBank CEO backtracks after taking flak on Twitter over offer of free virus tests

SOFTBANK Group's Masayoshi Son broke a three-year silence on Twitter to express concern about the novel coronavirus and propose free testing - only to backtrack after his offer drew criticism.

The Japanese billionaire first tweeted this week to say he is "worried about the situation of the new coronavirus". In response to one follower's comment, he then said he would consider what contributions he could make.

About a day later, he returned to Twitter to propose providing a million free home tests for the virus, since many people have not been able to find out whether they are infected. But the idea drew fire because the Japanese health care system could be overwhelmed by a huge influx of people with light symptoms.

Just hours later, he returned to Twitter to say he was reconsidering the idea, given the negative reaction.

"I started the plan because I heard that many people couldn't take the tests even if they wanted to," he said, adding that he may not do it because it was badly received.

His Twitter feed was flooded with comments asking him to reconsider. "Are you trying to bring down the medical system? Please stop this," said one comment.

Another post pointed out that some tests are far from simple, requiring the users to take a swab from deep in the nasal cavity, and that a deluge of useless samples would actually impede detection.

There is a concern that because of limited testing, Japan's official tally of about 570 confirmed cases significantly underestimates the scope of the outbreak. In February, the government drew fire for its attempts to quarantine passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where infections surged to hundreds of cases.

Mr Son rarely takes to Twitter, but he had made similar comments expressing concern in 2011 after a tsunami hit Japan and damaged a nuclear reactor in Fukushima.

Not all responses to his latest foray have been negative. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's tax chief, Akira Amari, praised the offer. The politician noted that in addition to Mr Son, discount furniture magnate Akio Nitori has also offered to donate a million face masks to the northern prefecture of Hokkaido, which has been hit particularly hard.

All kinds of people are rising up to help, Mr Amari wrote in a tweet. BLOOMBERG