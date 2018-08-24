You are here

Some Singtel mobile users experiencing intermittent reception with 4G calls

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 11:03 AM

SOME Singtel mobile users experienced intermittent reception on their mobile phones across the island on Friday morning.

Based on feedback given by users to The Straits Times, the issues started around 8am.

Singtel said in a Facebook post at 10am that customers were "experiencing intermittent difficulty making and receiving 4G voice calls" and that its engineers were working on resolving the issue.

A Singtel spokesman added that the issue started at about 8.30am and was resolved at 10.15am.

ST understands that Singtel is investigating the cause of the incident.

Problems were reported in the north areas of Singapore such as Yishun, Woodlands and Sengkang, as well as in Tuas and Pasir Ris.

Credit control officer Desmond Ng, 30, said he and his father, who both use Singtel mobile lines, were unable to make calls on their mobile phones from about 8am. They were in the north of Singapore, travelling from Yishun to Woodlands.

"I contacted Singtel's customer service and they informed me that this issue is specific to only some mobile lines and not all are affected," said Mr Ng.

At about 9.30am, he said his mobile phone had reception again, but his father's did not.

Some users said they could make calls when they switched from the 4G network to the 3G network.

The Straits Times has reached out to Singtel for further comment on the cause and duration of the issue.

THE STRAITS TIMES

