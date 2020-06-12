You are here

Home > Consumer

Sony pulls back curtain on PlayStation 5 console

Fri, Jun 12, 2020 - 8:13 AM

nz_ps5_120647.jpg
Sony on Thursday gave the world the first look at its upcoming PlayStation 5, along with a glimpse at action-packed games being tailored for the next-generation consoles.
PHOTO: AFP PHOTO / SONY INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT INC

[SAN FRANCISCO] Sony on Thursday gave the world the first look at its upcoming PlayStation 5, along with a glimpse at action-packed games being tailored for the next-generation consoles.

The Japanese consumer electronics giant did not reveal pricing or a launch date for the PS5, which will take on a new Xbox Series X from Microsoft when the rival consoles hit the market later this year.

"With PlayStation 5, we are making a significant leap to deliver a truly new generation of transformative play experiences that will redefine expectations for what games can be," said Sony Interactive Entertainment chief Jim Ryan.

Mr Ryan said the powerful hardware will offer "richer and more beautiful" content that will "captivate your senses in ways you didn't think possible."

A streamed, hour-long presentation showing off titles being readied for PS5 ended with a first glimpse at the console - a dark tower with white sides that encased it like a partially open clamshell.

SEE ALSO

NetEase rally bodes well for speculators in Chinese mega deals

Two versions of the PS5 were shown, one with a slot for game or video disks and another without for players who prefer to download titles via the internet.

Ryan touted PS5 as Sony's most "striking" console design to date.

The PlayStation presentation, though, showcased games, which are main drivers of console sales.

Sony said the latest edition of the controversial blockbuster video game Grand Theft Auto, in which players engaged in rampant criminal activity, is being tuned for PS5 with expanded content and improved performance.

Games shown during the PS5 event included Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and first-person shooter Deathloop in which rival assassins are locked in a time loop on an island rife with enemies.

Car racing game Gran Turismo 7 was also shown off, along with a Resident Evil Village addition to the hit survival-themed franchise.

"PlayStation 5 will represent a paradigm shift in what players expect from gaming," said Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation worldwide studios and a co-founder of Guerrilla Games.

Guerrilla is working on a Horizon Forbidden West action game sequel exclusively for PS5.

THE XBOX FACTOR 

Microsoft last month unveiled games for its new Xbox console coming this year, wooing fans hungry for escape in a time of pandemic.

Microsoft has not yet announced a release date for Xbox Series X.

PlayStation 4 consoles have trounced Xbox One in sales since the rival gaming systems launched in late 2013.

While many titles may be played on different consoles, Sony has a strong library of exclusive content such Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man, according to analysts who point out that Microsoft has a difficult challenge.

"While, from what we have been told so far, we know the Xbox Series X will, on paper, have stronger specifications than the PS5, Sony has a tight grip on the gaming market," said market tracker Futuresource.

Video games have been seeing exceptional growth during the Covid-19 pandemic which has shut down real-world activity and kept billions indoors.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Banks offer selected services as more branches reopen

Disney eyes July reopening of California theme parks

Unilever picks Britain as best option as it ends Anglo-Dutch era

Coronavirus spreads among fruit and vegetable packers, worrying US officials

NTUC Income offers insurance coverage with 'bite-sized premiums' as little as 30 cents

A booming airline business: shipping pigs to China in 747 jumbo jets

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 12, 2020 08:21 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open down more than 2% after Wall Street rout

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened down more than two per cent following a plunge in US shares on revived worries about the...

Jun 12, 2020 08:20 AM
Garage

California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones

[BENGALURU] Airspace Systems, a California startup company that makes drones that can hunt down and capture other...

Jun 12, 2020 08:18 AM
Government & Economy

Japanese women bear brunt of recession as pandemic unravels Abe's 'Womenomics'

[TOKYO] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has long made creating jobs for women central to his economic policy, but...

Jun 12, 2020 08:09 AM
Energy & Commodities

Chinese metals giant cuts Singapore oil team after few months

[SINGAPORE] Amer International Group Co, the Chinese metals giant founded by copper tycoon Wang Wenyin, laid off the...

Jun 12, 2020 06:55 AM
Technology

Microsoft joins rivals, bars police use of face recognition tech

[WASHINGTON] Microsoft on Thursday joined its Big Tech rivals in announcing it would bar law enforcement from using...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.