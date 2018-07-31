Sony upgrades full-year forecast, logs brisk quarterly profit

Sony on Tuesday revised upward its full-year profit and sales forecast, reporting first quarter profits nearly tripled from a year earlier, as it extends a roaring recovery under its new CEO.

[TOKYO] Sony on Tuesday revised upward its full-year profit and sales forecast, reporting first quarter profits nearly tripled from a year earlier, as it extends a roaring recovery under its new CEO.

The electronics and entertainment giant now forecasts 500 billion yen (S$6.1 billion) in net profit for the fiscal year to March 2019, up from its earlier estimate of 480 billion yen.

For the April-June quarter, it reported a net profit of 226.4 billion yen, up from 80.9 billion yen from a year earlier.

AFP