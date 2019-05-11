You are here

Home > Consumer

South Korea orders arrest of two Samsung Elec officials over affiliate's accounting scandal

Sat, May 11, 2019 - 9:34 AM

lwx_Samsung_110519_57.jpg
Samsung Electronics was not available for comment.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] A South Korean court said on Saturday it had approved warrants to arrest two senior officials at Samsung Electronics in relation to an alleged accounting fraud at the tech giant's biopharma affiliate.

The Seoul Central District Court said in a statement it had granted warrants to arrest the officials suspected of destroying evidence in the case.

Prosecutors accused the two Samsung Electronics officials of ordering employees at biopharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics to destroy internal documents, as authorities looked into an alleged violation of accounting rules at the BioLogics, according to local media reports.

Samsung Electronics was not available for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In November, the country's financial watchdog said the biotech arm of Samsung Group intentionally breached accounting rules ahead of its 2016 listing and reported the case to prosecutors, which later launched a criminal investigation.

The widening probe comes at an awkward time for the country's top conglomerate Samsung Group, as heir Jay Y.Lee is awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on bribery charges and politicians are calling for transparency in its governance.

Samsung BioLogics has been touted as a new growth engine for the corporate empire that includes crown jewel Samsung Electronics amid a slowdown in the global smartphone market.

Samsung Electronics is the second-biggest shareholder of BioLogics with a 31.5 per cent stake. 

REUTERS

Consumer

UN clinches deal to stop plastic waste ending up in the sea

ThaiBev Q2 profit drops 12.2% to 5.79b baht

AB InBev's Asia unit files for Hong Kong IPO as brewer seeks M&A deals

McDonald's buys out estranged India partner to end legal fight

Asia's richest man buys iconic British toy store chain Hamleys

Mexico City bans disposable plastics

Editor's Choice

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

lwx_uber lyft_110519_5.jpg
May 11, 2019
Transport

Uber, Lyft IPOs could bring healthy dose of reality to South-east Asian tech valuations

Most Read

1 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
2 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
3 SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

Must Read

BT20190511-BTT-001-00-2.jpg
May 11, 2019
Brunch

Wedding bells or death knells?

BT_20190511_JLBANKS11_3778618.jpg
May 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks

BT_20190511_TARIFFS11T9JS_3778639.jpg
May 11, 2019
Government & Economy

US hikes tariffs on China goods; Beijing says it will retaliate

lwx_hyflux_110519_3.jpg
May 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oyster Bay Fund 'mulling investment in Hyflux'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening