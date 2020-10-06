You are here

Home > Consumer

South Korean retail investors bid over US$50b to win coveted shares in BTS label

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 8:41 PM

[SEOUL] South Korean retail investors ponied up over US$50 billion as they sought to lay their hands on shares in Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of K-pop sensation BTS - more than 600 times the value of shares on offer.

The combined 58.4 trillion won (S$68.4 billion) in orders fell just shy of a record 58.55 trillion won in bids for the retail portion of Kakao Games' listing in September.

Most of the bids for Big Hit's stock, priced at 135,000 won per share, came late on the second of two days of orders from individual investors.

"I waited until 2 pm this afternoon to subscribe because I wanted to choose the arranger with less competition for bidding," said Oh Sang-min, a 32-year old retail worker who placed bids worth 100 million won after taking out a loan.

He was told by his money manager that he would be able to pick up just two shares.

SEE ALSO

South Korean search giant fined US$23m for manipulating results

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

There has been some concern that funds pouring in from retail investors could affect short-term money markets as the funds would be at brokerages' disposal for three days before investors who are not allocated shares get their money back.

But the total amount of retail bids did not match some heady forecasts of 100 trillion won, and market sources said on Tuesday they were monitoring the situation but were not overly concerned about the impact.

Some analysts said talk that the band's members may have to complete mandatory military service could have prevented retail demand from reaching such lofty heights.

By law, all able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for roughly two years as part of the country's defences against North Korea.

But there have also been growing calls for BTS members to be granted alternatives or delays to the service, with some lawmakers and fans arguing they are doing plenty for their country without wearing a soldier's uniform.

The band, supported by a massive global fan base, has just notched up the first No 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart by a South Korean group with the song "Dynamite".

Offering about 20 per cent of the company in its IPO, Big Hit Entertainment, led by CEO Bang Si-hyuk, has raised some 962.6 billion won. In the institutional portion of the offer, investors expressed interest in more than 1,000 times the number of shares on offer.

The label is due to make its market debut on Oct 15.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Malaysia's Top Glove raises remediation payment to migrant workers

New Silkroutes says Goh Jin Hian suitable to remain as chairman despite lawsuit

Ikea Singapore FY20 revenue falls 10.9%; hiring staff for new Jem outlet

Abu Dhabi to create food & beverage giant under ADQ

Embattled 'Los Angeles Times' seeking new editor

Last orders for Paris bars - for now at least

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 08:40 PM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit posts H2 DPU of 1.04 cent after distribution deferment, capital allowance

SPH Reit on Tuesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.04 Singapore cent for the half-year period ended Aug...

Oct 6, 2020 08:29 PM
Banking & Finance

Axis Bank joins India's top private lenders to increase pay

[MUMBAI India's third-largest private lender is joining its larger rivals in offering pay hikes to staff even as the...

Oct 6, 2020 07:50 PM
Transport

AirAsia X proposes debt restructuring in bid for survival

[KUALA LUMPUR] The long-haul arm of Malaysia's flagship budget airline, AirAsia X(AAX), has proposed restructuring...

Oct 6, 2020 07:46 PM
Consumer

Malaysia's Top Glove raises remediation payment to migrant workers

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Top Glove has raised the amount it will repay migrant workers for recruitment fees after...

Oct 6, 2020 07:34 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove to pay RM136m in remediation fees to migrant workers

MALAYSIAN glove maker Top Glove will pay a revised sum of RM136 million (S$44.5 million) in remediation fees to...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Broker's take: DBS says 'relook 2020 winners', reduce exposure to supermarkets, glove makers

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

Gold eases after Trump's discharge, weaker US dollar cushions decline

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for