You are here

Home > Consumer

South Korean try to cap surge of throwaway plastic

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 9:38 AM

nz_plastic_061157.jpg
At a workshop in the South Korean capital, two environmental activists melt down old plastic bottle caps that thousands of volunteers known as "sparrows" have collected in a bid to fight a tide of plastic the novel coronavirus has helped unleash.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] At a workshop in the South Korean capital, two environmental activists melt down old plastic bottle caps that thousands of volunteers known as "sparrows" have collected in a bid to fight a tide of plastic the novel coronavirus has helped unleash.

Green activists Kim Yona and Lee Dong I use the bottle caps to make a tube-squeezing device - something they hope consumers will find useful and be able to keep, rather than toss out after just one use.

"Plastic is a recyclable resource," said Ms Kim, 26. "But it's way too cheap, easy to make and easily thrown away, which makes people think it's disposable."

The environmentalists opened their "Plastic Mill" in downtown Seoul in July, attracting 2,000 volunteer "sparrows" - the name comes from a Korean expression about the bird that can't resist stopping at a mill to peck - who gathered an estimated 85,330 bottle caps in a collection drive.

Unlike bottles, the caps are usually discarded at recycling facilities as they need extra work to sort, the activists said.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The "sparrows" get one upcycled tube-squeezer as a reward, no matter how many caps they bring in.

"We can't reward them for sending lots of plastic, our goal is to reduce it," said Mr Lee.

The coronavirus has led to a surge of takeaway food and drink in South Korea, as elsewhere, fuelling a 14.6 per cent increase in plastic production - to 6,800 tonnes in the first eight months of the year, according to environment ministry data.

"I've never seen so much single-use plastic," said Lee Yong Gi, a 40-year veteran of the recycling business.

"If we don't recycle it, it goes to landfill." But low oil prices are undermining the profitability of recycling, and not all waste that gets to facilities is actually recycled.

The recycling rate for collected waste fell to 40.6 per cent in 2019 compared with 57.9 percent in 2015, according to lawmaker Lee Soo Jin, citing government data.

The activists know their project won't end the problem.

"Plastic Mill can't be the solution," said Mr Lee. "The problem is not plastic, it's because we use it just once. We have to reduce plastic and reuse it. Upcycling is the last resort."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Luxury car sales race back into the fast lane

Divvying up Robinsons' space a better leasing option

Robinsons' staff payout capped at S$13,000

Hope yet for KL KidZania as Sim Leisure Group proposes RM3.8m offer

Biolidics seeking arbitration after Japanese partner makes counterclaim in patent dispute

Win or lose, here's what to drink as election day drags on

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 09:53 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus cases climb by record for second day in a row, up over 109,000

[CHICAGO] Coronavirus cases in the United States surged by at least 109,757 on Thursday, according to a Reuters...

Nov 6, 2020 09:44 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall at Friday's open; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened weaker on Friday amid mixed openings from local banks and other index counters, as more...

Nov 6, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open on Friday with fresh gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks extended this week's rally at the start of trade on Friday following another surge on...

Nov 6, 2020 09:34 AM
Transport

GM thinks bigger in China with plan to import full-size SUVs

[SHANGHAI] General Motors plans to sell full-size sport-utility vehicle (SUV) models in China for the first time,...

Nov 6, 2020 09:29 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, FLCT, SPH, Prime US Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

Who will fill the prime real estate left behind by Robinsons?

Stirred, but not shaken as Singapore banks beat Q3 estimates

Biden on cusp of White House victory with key results due soon

Luxury car sales race back into the fast lane

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for