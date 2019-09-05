You are here

Home > Consumer

South Korea's CJ Group heir apparent arrested for suspected narcotics law violation

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 10:45 AM

[SEOUL] The heir apparent of South Korean food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group has been arrested for suspected narcotics law violation after turning himself in, the prosecutors' office said.

Lee Sun-ho, the 29-year-old son of CJ Group chairman Lee Jay-hyun, walked into the office alone on Wednesday evening, the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lee was stopped on arrival at Incheon International Airport from the United States on Sept 1 on suspicion of trying to smuggle marijuana into the country, local media reported citing the prosecutor's office.

Reuters calls to the prosecutors' office seeking details of the allegations went unanswered on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a statement issued by CJ Group on Thursday, Lee apologised "for causing significant trouble to CJ executives and employees and disappointing many people through wrongdoing".

CJ Group in the statement said Lee told investigators he would "take responsibility for his wrongdoing".

On Wednesday, prosecution officials raided Lee's house as part of its investigation, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"The suspect ... said it is heartbreaking that the people around him are suffering and wished to be arrested as soon as possible," the prosecutors' office said in its statement.

Lee, a graduate of Columbia University in the United States, is a business planning executive at food company CJ Cheiljedang Corp, part of the CJ Group which owns movie and entertainment firm CJ ENM Co Ltd as well as CJ Logistics Corp.

The group's leader, Lee Jay-hyun, is a grandson of Samsung Group founder Lee Byung-chull.

REUTERS

Consumer

New Zealand's Fonterra to freeze pay, scrap bonuses of 7,000 employees

Bangkok tops in 2018 for international visitors: report

Billionaire Uniqlo founder wants a woman to succeed him

China shoppers adopt facial recognition payment technology

Amazon may need to raise prices to offset latest tariff blow - BofA

Google to pay US$170m fine for sharing YouTube kids data

Editor's Choice

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

BT_20190905_NICKEL_3883588.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Nickel fires up on fears of supply deficit

BP_HK_050919_3.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Most Jardine-linked stocks soar on extradition Bill withdrawal

Must Read

BT_20190905_WORK_3883594.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Economists slash Singapore's 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

Sep 5, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Yangzijiang, ESR-Reit, Fragrance Group

SR_Singapore_lyf_Funan_Facade_Day_HR.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott eyes millennials with its first lyf co-living space at Funan

Certis - 1.jpg
Sep 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Certis wins contract to manage security for over 60 JTC properties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly