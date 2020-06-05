You are here

Home > Consumer

Spain perfume firm Puig buys makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 4:30 PM

[LONDON] Puig, the Spanish company behind Paco Rabanne perfumes, agreed to acquire celebrity makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury to add popular products including Magic Cream moisturiser and Pillow Talk lipstick.

Puig will acquire a majority stake in the label, according to a statement on Thursday, confirming an earlier report from Bloomberg News. While financial details were not disclosed, a person familiar with matter said the deal valued the business at more than £1.2 billion (S$2.11 billion).

Family-owned Puig, which is based in Barcelona, teamed up with Byron Trott's investment firm BDT Capital Partners on the purchase. Charlotte Tilbury, a London-born makeup artist who founded her namesake brand in 2013, plans to keep a minority stake in the business.

The transaction shows that large consumer companies still have an appetite to buy independent brands favoured by younger shoppers, despite the coronavirus pandemic that's ended a decade-long boom in dealmaking. Puig beat out competition from Unilever, L'Oreal, Estée Lauder and Japanese beauty company Shiseido, Bloomberg News has previously reported.

Ms Tilbury, who grew up around creative types on the Spanish island of Ibiza, made her name working with supermodels such as Kate Moss and actresses including Penelope Cruz. The company received an investment from venture capital firm Sequoia Capital in 2017.

SEE ALSO

New York under curfew as looters hit luxury stores

"I'm proud to be joining forces with Puig in a strategic partnership that will help us achieve our limitless ambitions," said Ms Tilbury, who will remain chairman, president and chief creative officer. "We've reached a pivotal point in our growth since launching seven years ago, and we're looking forward to unlocking new opportunities with Puig."

Puig, which sells Jean Paul Gaultier and Nina Ricci fragrances, reported 2019 sales of 2.03 billion euros (S$3.21 billion) and profit after tax of 226 million euros and is present in more than 150 countries, according to the statement.

"We are beyond excited to partner with Charlotte and her team and support them in the next stage of developing the brand," said Marc Puig, chairman and chief executive officer, in the announcement.

The deal is also a rare example of a major British business sold in an auction process since the coronavirus outbreak. After KKR & Co's acquisition of UK waste management provider Viridor in March, several sale processes have been shelved. Walmart put its planned disposal of the Asda supermarket chain on hold to focus management's attention on responding to the crisis, people with knowledge of the matter said in April.

Charlotte Tilbury worked with Goldman Sachs Group and Jefferies Financial Group on the sale while Puig was advised by BDT.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

KKR, Ampersand Capital in joint bid for Oxford Immunotec: sources

Japan's Dentsu evacuates Tokyo HQ after receiving bomb threat

JC Penney wins approval of contentious bankruptcy financing

Gap records nearly US$1b in losses on coronavirus-led store closures

PepsiCo hires Singaporean Tan Wern-Yuen as Asia-Pacific CEO

Marina Bay Sands casino under probe in Singapore, US: report

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 04:27 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks surge for fifth straight gain

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended the week on a strong note Friday, marking a fifth straight advance as early...

Jun 5, 2020 04:21 PM
Consumer

KKR, Ampersand Capital in joint bid for Oxford Immunotec: sources

[NEW YORK] A consortium of private equity firms KKR & Co and Ampersand Capital Partners has approached Oxford...

Jun 5, 2020 04:03 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares rise in longest 2020 rally on recovery hopes, post third weekly gain

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose for the sixth straight session on Friday, ending more than 1 per cent higher in...

Jun 5, 2020 03:44 PM
Garage

Construction tech startup Hubble raises S$5m from Tin Men

HUBBLE, a Singapore-based startup specialising in construction analytics data, has raised S$5 million from Tin Men...

Jun 5, 2020 03:42 PM
Government & Economy

Plans for secondment of construction workers to be reviewed: Desmond Lee

ORIGINAL plans for the secondment of construction workers will be reviewed, following feedback from firms, Second...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.