You are here

Home > Consumer
SUBSCRIBERS
NEWS ANALYSIS

Specialised indicator may be required to track food delivery expenditure

With more people using food delivery services and trend likely to continue, an index can better reflect shifting consumption patterns
Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM
osingyee@sph.com.sgosingyee@sph.com.sg

BT_20210201_GRAB_4430059.jpg
Although delivered food comes at a higher price, many still choose delivery service for the convenience it offers.
BT FILE PHOTO

Singapore

WITH food delivery services becoming a substantial component of Singapore's overall food and beverage consumption, it may be time to consider establishing an indicator to reflect the shift in such purchasing habits here.

According to latest figures by the Department of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 31, 2021 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has proposed to place up to 470.6 million new shares at S$0.17 apiece to...

Jan 31, 2021 04:23 PM
Real Estate

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

ABOUT 280 of the 300 residential units currently offered at The Reef at King's Dock were sold over the launch...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

US CDC issues sweeping transportation mask mandate effective Feb 1

Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for