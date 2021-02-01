You are here

Home > Consumer

SPH, GfK introduce single-source media measurement in Singapore with new study

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 2:02 PM
michellezhu@sph.com.sg@MichZhuBT

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has partnered market research company GfK to conduct a new biannual study on media consumption, using a novel single-source approach that combines survey data with digitally-collected data.

Commissioned by SPH, the study will focus on a more consumer-centric and single-source panel to give a refreshed view of how audiences consume media.

It aims to understand the "changes to the audience profile with the proliferation of multiple media platforms, products and formats with insights that will go beyond just reach and frequency", said SPH in a press statement on Monday.

The study will be released in two waves of data that track audience behaviour and changes. SPH is targeting to release the first integrated report, which includes the use of print, radio and digital, in June 2021. A second integrated report is scheduled for release at the end of the year.

Some 3,000 individuals will be selected for each of the main surveys to provide data on their print and radio habits. This will be combined with digital data collected by GfK and SPH to result in a broader picture of media consumption.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Meanwhile, GfK will offer the industry its own software solution to provide in-depth analysis of the data which will identify media engagement and examine media consumption, with deep dives into SPH's print, digital media and radio platforms. Insights from general consumers and paying subscribers will also be available specific to print.

Lee Risk, commercial director at GfK, said the research will be the first of its kind in Singapore that measures not only what people read and listen to, but also why they consume their choices of media.

According to SPH chief commercial officer Ignatius Low, the new study will shed more light on media engagement and other qualitative aspects of SPH audience and show how they interact with the company's content across various platforms.

Despite having been improved over time, the current survey on media consumption in Singapore remains a "largely quantitative measure of audience size" as it was established a few decades ago when offline channels such as print dominated the advertising market, he noted.

"For a long time, national reach was indeed the headline reason for advertisers to invest in an SPH media solution, but other vital distinguishing characteristics tended to go under the radar. This includes the fact that an advertising campaign run on SPH media is always publicly visible and audible, sparking conversations that improve recall and move consumers closer to conversion," said Mr Low.

"We think (the new study) will be useful for savvy marketers who know that advertising is only a means to an end, and the consumer's decision to buy something or visit an event or a store is the result of human fuzzy logic that processes impressions and conversations that happen both offline and online," he added.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 1, 2021 02:54 PM
Consumer

Psychedelic hues of Tokyo's 'kawaii' cafe doused by pandemic

[TOKYO] An iconic cafe and show venue that symbolises Japan's "kawaii" pop culture, and is beloved by tourists and...

Feb 1, 2021 02:15 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on bargain-hunting

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday as investors bought on dips following recent declines, with investors...

Feb 1, 2021 01:51 PM
Government & Economy

Tougher penalties than prevailing laws in Bill to restrict TraceTogether data use

PENALTIES for the unauthorised use or disclosure of personal contact tracing data will be more severe than in...

Feb 1, 2021 01:41 PM
Garage

Grab closes upsized US$2b term loan facility

SOUTH-EAST Asian ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings announced on Monday that it has closed a US$2 billion loan...

Feb 1, 2021 01:30 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 vaccines: Singaporeans travelling can't jump queue due to limited supply

SINGAPOREANS who are travelling overseas would not be able to receive early vaccination as the Covid-19 vaccines are...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MAS, CAD launch investigation into CoAssets Group for possible offences under Penal Code, SFA

Pro-democracy tycoon in landmark challenge to Hong Kong security law

Razer to hire for about 1,000 roles in new South-east Asia HQ, CEO says

UK trains volunteer vaccine army in Covid inoculation race

DBS to double recruitment of financial advisers in 2021

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for