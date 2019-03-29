You are here

Home > Consumer

Spycam crimes threaten hidden camera industry in South Korea

Some lawmakers are supporting a bill to require buyers to register with a govt database
Fri, Mar 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190329_YPSPYCAM29EVTL_3737158.jpg
Mr Shin insists that his gadgets serve a useful purpose, allowing people to capture evidence of domestic violence or child abuse.
PHOTO: AFP

Seoul

SHIN Jang-jin's shop in Incheon offers seemingly innocuous household items, from pens and lighters to watches and smoke detectors, but with a secret feature - a hidden one- millimetre-wide-lens that can shoot video.

Over the past decade, Mr Shin has sold thousands of gadgets. But his industry is coming under pressure as ultra-wired South Korea battles a growing epidemic of so-called "molka", or spycam videos - mostly of women, secretly filmed by men in public places.

Mr Shin insists his gadgets serve a useful purpose, allowing people to capture evidence of domestic violence or child abuse, and told AFP he has refused to serve customers looking to spy on women in toilets.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They thought I would understand them as a fellow man. I turned them away." But the 52-year-old admits he is not always able to spot unscrupulous buyers.

In 2015 he was questioned by police after one of his products - a camera installed inside a mobile phone cover - was used to secretly film women in a dressing room at a water park outside Seoul.

He had sold the device to a female customer and said he had no idea she would use it to film and distribute illicit footage online.

Under current regulations, spycam buyers are not required to give personal information, making it difficult to trace their ownership and use of the devices.

But some lawmakers are hoping to change that, co-sponsoring a bill in August that requires hidden camera buyers to register with a government database, raising alarm among retailers like Mr Shin.

Spycam crimes have become so prevalent that female police officers now regularly inspect public toilets to check for cameras in women's stalls.

In one case, offenders had livestreamed footage of around 800 couples having sex - filmed in hotel rooms using cameras installed inside hairdryer holders, wall sockets and digital TV boxes.

As well as secretly filming women in schools, toilets and offices, "revenge porn" - private sex videos filmed and shared without permission by disgruntled ex-boyfriends, ex-husbands, or malicious acquaintances - is believed to be equally widespread.

In a burgeoning scandal that has shaken South Korea's entertainment industry, K-pop star Jung Joon-young was arrested this month on charges of filming and distributing illicit sex videos without the consent of his female partners.

The number of spycam crimes reported to police surged from around 2,400 in 2012 to nearly 6,500 in 2017.

According to official statistics about 98 per cent of convicted offenders are men - ranging from school teachers and college professors to church pastors and police officers - while more than 80 per cent of victims are women.

"I turn customers away when it isn't clear why and what they want hidden cameras for," Lee Seung-yon, who customises spycam gadgets in Seoul, told AFP.

But he admitted that his approach was no guarantee against crimes.

With the bill currently under consideration by a parliamentary committee, gadget retailers like Mr Shin fear it will turn away potential customers.

"More than 90 per cent of spycam porn crimes are due to mobile phones, not specialised items," he said, adding that any crackdown on the gadgets was akin to blaming knife makers for knife-related murders.

While there is no official data to support Mr Shin's claim, a police official told AFP that "most" spycam footage is taken using smartphones.

But women's rights activists say the claim is "misleading", citing numerous cases involving customised cameras.

Furthermore, they argue that since smartphones sold in the South are required to make a loud shutter noise when taking pictures - a measure put in place to combat spycam crimes - many offenders deploy high-tech devices or use special apps that mute the sound to secretly film victims.

"Victims in most spycam crimes realise they were filmed only after illicit footage had been shared online whereas crimes involving mobile phones are much easier to catch in the first place," said Lee Hyo-rin of the Korea Cyber Sexual Violence Response Center.

"The sole purpose of these gadgets is to deceive others," she said. AFP

Consumer

Nestle turns to mums after 150 years of selling infant formula

Japan Internet giants join forces as payments race heats up

Women need better information on breast implants: FDA panel

Gojek to roll out dedicated benefits programme for its Singapore drivers

M1 ties up with DISA to offer warranty protection against e-wallet theft

Kweichow Moutai: World's most valuable liquor stock still has room to grow

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allocation to Hyflux creditors not agreed on: Salim-Medco

Most Read

1 Singapore women earn 12.8% less than men: Glassdoor
2 Property agency OrangeTee & Tie partners home services startup Helpling
3 Joining a Singapore bank a dream for thousands, reality for few
4 URA Draft Master Plan 2019: Higher plot ratios in CBD for converting offices to hotels, residences
5 Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

New CBD options offer flexibility in medium to long-term

BT_20190329_PGAWARDS_3737535.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sheng Siong boss awarded Businessman of the Year

Mar 29, 2019
Real Estate

Different tales for two cities in latest URA tender

BT_20190329_CCRISE_3737502.jpg
Mar 29, 2019
Garage

Call for govts to cut red tape, spur private sector to innovate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening