You are here

Home > Consumer

Starbucks pauses social media ads as it targets 'hate speech'

Mon, Jun 29, 2020 - 6:41 AM

ym-starbucks-290620.jpg
Starbucks said on Sunday that it will pause its advertising on social media while it studies ways to "stop the spread of hate speech" as part of a growing corporate movement.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Starbucks said on Sunday that it will pause its advertising on social media while it studies ways to "stop the spread of hate speech" as part of a growing corporate movement.

"We believe in bringing communities together, both in person and online, and we stand against hate speech," the Seattle-based corporation, which operates thousands of restaurants around the world, said in a brief statement.

"We believe more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe both business leaders and policy makers need to come together to affect real change."

The coffee-selling giant added, "We will pause advertising on all social media platforms while we continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil rights organisations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech."

Amid an intense national debate over racism and frequent eruptions of ugly, hate-filled speech on social media, Starbucks thus followed the lead of other big corporations like Unilever and Coca-Cola, which announced similar pauses on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Trump tweets - then deletes - video of fan yelling 'white power'

Major social media platforms, but particularly Facebook, have faced sharp criticism for failing to eliminate racist or hate-filled posts.

Calls for an advertising boycott of Facebook next month have come from the NAACP, the big civil rights group that defends African Americans' interests, and the Anti-Defamation League, which fights anti-Semitism.

But like Coca-Cola, Starbucks said it was not joining that boycott.

The company said it would continue using social media to communicate with its clients and employees.

Starbucks, which employs large numbers of racial minorities in the US, has itself faced criticism over its handling of racial issues.

In April 2018, the arrest of two black men in a Starbucks restaurant in Philadelphia, who had made no purchases but refused to leave when asked, caused a nationwide uproar.

The men, who were marched out of the restaurant in handcuffs, were later released without charge.

The chain issued an apology, made clear that its policy going forward would not allow a repeat of the Philadelphia incident, and closed its more than 8,000 company-operated US stores to allow employees to receive racial-diversity training.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Amazon workers in Germany to go on strike over coronavirus infections

Nintendo theme park in Japan won't open this summer

Scotch whisky makers alarmed by mooted US tariff hike

Naiise's chief marketing, buying officer steps down

Pandemic pushes H&M into deep loss, recovery outlook unclear

Fashion masks a hit as Indonesians, Malaysians seek style in safety

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 29, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus deaths pass half a million: AFP tally

[PARIS] More than half a million people have been killed by the novel coronavirus, nearly two thirds of them in the...

Jun 29, 2020 06:52 AM
Technology

Amazon workers in Germany to go on strike over coronavirus infections

[FRANKFURT] Workers at six Amazon sites in Germany will go on strike on Monday in protest over safety after some...

Jun 29, 2020 06:48 AM
Transport

UAE suspends receiving passengers from Pakistan as of June 29 over Covid-19 fears

[DUBAI] The United Arab Emirates will not receive passengers coming from Pakistan as of June 29 until a special...

Jun 29, 2020 06:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy files for bankruptcy

[BENGALURU] Shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, the biggest...

Jun 29, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

UK's top civil servant to stand down

[LONDON] Britain's top civil servant Sir Mark Sedwill said on Sunday he will stand down as it was revealed part of...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.