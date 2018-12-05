You are here

Sugar cane crushing gains momentum in India-trade body

Wed, Dec 05, 2018 - 12:23 AM

Sugar cane crushing in India has gained momentum and mills have produced more sugar than a year ago due to higher processing in the second biggest producing western state of Maharashtra, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.
[MUMBAI] Sugar cane crushing in India has gained momentum and mills have produced more sugar than a year ago due to higher processing in the second biggest producing western state of Maharashtra, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

Indian mills produced 3.97 million tonnes of sugar in the first two months of the 2018/19 marketing year started on Oct 1, up 1.5 per cent from a year ago, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.

Maharashtra's production during the period rose 21 per cent from a year ago to 1.8 million tonnes, while the northern state of Uttar Pradesh churned out 950,000 tonnes, down over a quarter from a year ago, the trade body said.

The world's biggest sugar consumer is likely to produce 31.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2018/19 marketing year that started on Oct 1, against local demand of around 26 million tonnes.

