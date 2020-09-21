You are here

Home > Consumer

Superdry co-founder's turnaround efforts hit by pandemic

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 3:48 PM

file7btn60ff0hivmk4pn0c.jpg
The retailer, known for outerwear emblazoned with Japanese characters, lost about 42 million pounds (S$73.6 million) on an underlying basis in the year through April, compared with a profit of 38 million pounds the prior year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton will have to wait to see whether his turnaround plan is working, as the UK apparel chain was hit hard by the pandemic.

The retailer, known for outerwear emblazoned with Japanese characters, lost about 42 million pounds (S$73.6 million) on an underlying basis in the year through April, compared with a profit of 38 million pounds the prior year. Write-downs related to its real estate holdings contributed to the shortfall.

Superdry said business in the current year is improving, with online sales nearly doubling year-on-year in the first quarter, but said there is a "material uncertainty" over the outlook.

Mr Dunkerton, who returned to run the brand last year after a boardroom battle, wants to reduce discounting and freshen Superdry's designs. The autumn and winter range is the first collection under his full control since he returned.

There's a downside to the move away from discounting - the company cited that as a reason why total revenue fell about 19 per cent last year.

SEE ALSO

Christian Siriano and Tom Ford have an unexpected mind-meld

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In August, Superdry secured new lending and extended payment terms in a move to give it more time to carry out its turnaround.

Shares in Superdry fell as much as 7.8 per cent early on Monday. They are down more than 70 per cent since the start of the year.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

America is lagging behind the world in protecting meat workers

Philippine Airlines pays 80% of 15.9b pesos in refund requests

AIA Singapore creates up to 500 career opportunities for fresh grads, mid-career switchers

iX Biopharma gets Israel patent for drug delivery technology

Italy's 'Black Roosters' fight back as virus hit wine sales

Danish jewellery maker Pandora tops world's best-performing market

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 04:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Jack Ma's Ant to lift IPO funding target to US$35b

[BEIJING] Jack Ma's Ant Group is seeking to raise at least US$35 billion in its initial public offering after...

Sep 21, 2020 03:56 PM
Government & Economy

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; nine imported, none in community

[ SINGAPORE] There were 31 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,607....

Sep 21, 2020 03:52 PM
Life & Culture

Tokyo 2020 consulting firm paid around US$370,000 to Diack's son: report

[TOKYO] A consulting firm for Tokyo's Olympic bid committee paid around US$370,000 to the son of Lamine Diack, once...

Sep 21, 2020 03:51 PM
Government & Economy

Plaque challenging Thai monarchy removed

[BANGKOK] A plaque placed by Thai protesters to declare that Thailand belongs to the people and not the king was...

Sep 21, 2020 03:47 PM
Energy & Commodities

BHP in talks with three firms for LNG bunker supply contract: exec

[SINGAPORE] BHP Group is in talks with three companies for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel five...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates on SBS Transit with 'add', upgrades ComfortDelGro

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.